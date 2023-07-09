The True Cost of Owning a Bugatti Chiron: A Pricey Privilege

Title: The High Cost of Maintaining Karim Benzema’s Beloved Bugatti Chiron Revealed

Date: July 08, 2023 9:01 p.m.

The Bugatti Chiron, an iconic supercar renowned for its luxurious features and unparalleled power, comes with a hefty financial responsibility for its owners. In addition to the staggering purchase price, the expenses associated with keeping a Bugatti Chiron in pristine condition are even more remarkable. Here, we break down the costs involved and unveil the total amount needed to indulge in this engineering marvel.

Karim Benzema, the French and Algerian striker, has been known to have a particular fondness for his incredibly expensive Bugatti Chiron. With its extravagant price tag of approximately €2.5 million, the expenses associated with maintaining this prized possession are equally awe-inspiring.

One of the regular maintenance tasks is the oil change and filters, required annually to ensure optimal engine performance. Owners will need to invest around €10,700 for this routine service. Another crucial maintenance expense involves the replacement of brake fluids and cleaning of components, which cost approximately €50,300 per year, guaranteeing an efficient and safe braking system.

The Bugatti Chiron’s tires also demand regular replacement every year and a half. Depending on the brand and desired performance, the price range for new tires varies between €7,860 and €35,735. Furthermore, regular gearbox overhauls are essential to maintain the car’s smooth and efficient performance, with an estimated cost of €31,660 before four years of ownership.

To ensure the impressive engine performance, the turbochargers, integral to the Bugatti Chiron, may require a change that can reach up to €22,170 before four years. Additionally, maintaining a constant flow of quality fuel necessitates a fuel tank change, which costs approximately €37,440 before four years of ownership.

Taking into account all these maintenance expenses, alongside the initial purchase price, Benzema’s first four years of ownership are estimated to cost around €3.5 million. Owning this exclusive supercar undoubtedly represents a true privilege, but it also entails a significant investment in its maintenance.

In summary, Karim Benzema’s beloved Bugatti Chiron proves to be an expensive pursuit. From regular oil changes and filter replacements to tire replacements, gearbox overhauls, turbocharger changes, and fuel tank replacements, the costs associated with maintaining this prestigious vehicle are substantial. With an estimated total cost of approximately €3.5 million during the first four years of ownership, owning the Bugatti Chiron is indeed reserved for the privileged few who can afford this remarkable investment in automotive luxury.

