◎In 2022, ZTE will achieve operating income of 122.95 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.36%; net profit attributable to the parent company of 8.08 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.6%. In the “second curve” business , the company’s government and enterprise business achieved operating income of 14.63 billion yuan last year, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year, and the terminal business achieved operating income of 28.28 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.9%.

On the evening of March 10, ZTE Corporation (SZ000063, stock price 32.29 yuan, market value 152.9 billion yuan) released its 2022 annual performance report. During the reporting period, the company realized operating income of 122.95 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.36%; net profit attributable to the parent was 8.08 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.6%.

2022 is the first year of ZTE’s “strategic transcendence period”. For this development cycle, ZTE’s strategy is to “seek steady progress on the first curve and rapid development on the second curve”.

Regarding the first curve, ZTE President Xu Ziyang said last year that the company is pursuing a higher market share. In terms of the second curve, it mainly includes strategic expansion of servers and storage, terminals (including smart home terminals), 5G industry applications, automotive electronics, and digital energy.

During the reporting period, the operating income of the company’s second-curve innovative business increased by more than 40% year-on-year, among which the operating income of servers and storage was nearly 10 billion yuan. However, there is a large gap between the gross profit margin of these businesses and the first curve operator network, and how to make up for the shortcomings is still a challenge.

Recently, ChatGPT has become popular all over the network, opening up the imagination of the market’s demand for computing power. In fact, long before various “ChatGPT” applications were widely introduced to the market, the construction of computing power infrastructure had already been rolled out in the communication field, and ZTE was one of the participants.

Carrier network business still accounts for the majority

In terms of business segments, ZTE can be divided into three major businesses: operator network, government and enterprise, and consumer. Among them, the operator network is undoubtedly responsible for revenue. Last year, the operating income was 80.04 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.7%. Statistics from third-party organizations show that in 2022, ZTE’s 5G base station shipments will rank second in the world, and its 5G core network revenue will rank second in the world.

The government and enterprise business is a market that ZTE has continued to focus on in recent years. Last year, it achieved operating income of 14.63 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.8%. The company stated: “Core products such as servers and storage, GoldenDB distributed databases, and cloud computers have achieved rapid growth in the number of top customers in industries such as finance, the Internet, and government affairs.”

In addition to the government and enterprise business, the consumer business is regarded by ZTE as one of the core directions to support the company’s future growth. At the end of November 2020, ZTE announced that its terminal business will return to the domestic market, and its development after the return has attracted the attention of the outside world. In 2022, this business will achieve an operating income of 28.28 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.9%.

In terms of overall gross profit margin, ZTE’s overall gross profit margin in 2022 will increase by 1.95 percentage points year-on-year to 37.19%, mainly due to the increase in gross profit margin of operators’ networks. The gross profit margin of this business was 46.22%, an increase of 3.77 percentage points from 42.45% in the same period of the previous year.

But the gross margins of the other two businesses declined. The gross profit margin of the government and enterprise business was 25.35%, a decrease of 1.7 percentage points from the previous year, mainly due to changes in the income structure; the gross profit margin of the consumer business was 17.76%, a decrease of 0.44 percentage points from the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the decline in the gross profit margin of mobile phone products due to.

ZTE also stated that in the face of challenges from many external uncertainties, the company made efforts in key points such as cloud-network integration and computing power network last year. In 2022, the company’s annual R&D investment will reach 21.60 billion yuan, accounting for 17.6% of operating income. It is worth noting that this is also the first time that the company’s R&D investment has exceeded 20 billion yuan.

Increased computing power and new infrastructure

At present, digital transformation has gradually become the consensus of all walks of life. With the full launch of “Digital from East to Computation from West”, the upstream and downstream links of the data center industry chain such as computing, storage, data communication, and optical transmission have attracted much attention. At the end of February this year, the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” was released, clarifying that digital infrastructure and data resource systems are the “two foundations” of digital China.

At the same time, judging from the changes in the capital expenditure structure of the three major domestic operators, the proportion of investment in the direction of digital transformation represented by cloud and computing power network is increasing year by year, which means that it has become a trend for operators to increase investment in computing power infrastructure . At the beginning of this year, the three major operators also mentioned their willingness to continue to accelerate the construction of computing infrastructure in the future in their respective annual work conferences. Judging from the data, the three major domestic operators have raised the proportion of this investment to tens of billions.

In the face of today’s increasingly high demand for computing power, ZTE has stated that it must seize the opportunities of the digital economy and “counting from the east to the west” and “focus its business on the efficient digital infrastructure in digital industrialization.” ‘ and ‘tradable digital capabilities’ in industrial digitization”.

Among them, “efficient digital infrastructure” is mainly oriented to digital industrialization, including two technical fields of network and computing power. For the former, ZTE focuses on building “simplified infrastructure” and “intelligent and efficient operation”; for the latter, ZTE focuses on strengthening chips, algorithms, and architecture innovations, breaking through core bottlenecks, and realizing the simultaneous development of computing and cloud capabilities. In order to cope with the increasing demands of high-speed traffic growth and green and low-carbonization for computing power.

At the same time, in response to the ever-increasing demand for computing power, ZTE has also accelerated the technical iteration of servers and storage products. Taking the R6500 G5 heterogeneous computing power server as an example, it has 10 to 20 built-in heterogeneous computing intelligent acceleration engines, mainly for AI, supercomputing and other diverse computing power scenarios.

In addition, in terms of 5G industry applications, ZTE has previously established a “special team for mining”, “special team for metallurgy and steel”, and “special team for counting from east to west” for specific industries.

Looking forward to the future, Li Zixue, chairman of ZTE Corporation, stated in the financial report that the external environment has become more unpredictable, and the digital economy has become a key force for countries around the world to promote economic recovery and reshape their competitive advantages. The trend of development is irreversible. “ZTE Corporation is committed to becoming Builders of the Digital Economy”.

