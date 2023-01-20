ROME. The tug of war over the appointment of the new director general of the Treasury ended with a compromise. Alessandro Rivera, in charge of the first Conte government, leaves the baton of the most important ministry there is to Riccardo Barbieri. Barbieri is an old acquaintance at the Treasury: for several years he has been in charge of the “financial analysis” division, essentially the government’s chief economist. His was the only curriculum among those examined by Giorgia Meloni and the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti capable of occupying that post: twenty-five years between JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and Mizuho International.

Barbieri’s is the only name that hasn’t bounced among the eligible candidates these days. And the reason is simple: he was not among those appreciated by Palazzo Chigi, who would have preferred Antonio Turicchi – current president of Ita – Cristiano Cannarsa, managing director of Consip, the public company for centralized state procurement or Consob commissioner Paolo Ciocca . “In the end, Giorgetti will have the last word,” prophesied a fellow minister of the Brothers of Italy. And so it was. Giorgetti will also bring two other appointments to the council of ministers this evening, the first one confirmed, the other not. Biagio Mazzotta, also in the crosshairs of the parties during the discussion of the budget law, remains as state general accountant. Instead, he changes the very powerful personnel administration manager, who will be Ilaria Antonini.

Barbieri will find on the table vacated by Rivera many unresolved problems above all from politics: the fate of Ita, on which there is an open negotiation for the sale to the Germans of Lufthansa, of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (for which there is a commitment with Europe to get out of the public majority of the capital) and of the Ilva steel mills, now in perennial crisis. The director general of the Treasury is the one who talks to international investors about Italian debt and will have to be the voice of the government in Brussels in the delicate negotiations for the reform of the Stability Pact.

