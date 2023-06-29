The Turin Competence Center relaunches on SMEs and invests in AI

Listen to the audio version of the article

Additive printing, alongside applications related to artificial intelligence, available to SMEs to accelerate technology transfer and digital transformation. The Competence Center of the Polytechnic of Turin, CIM 4.0, relaunches the fabric of small and medium-sized enterprises and on the occasion of the Open day presents the new investments – over one million euros to expand the technologies of the additive manufacturing line and create a Artificial Intelligence dedicated to manufacturing – and takes stock of the first three years of activity.

A total of 15 million were in support of companies that turned to the Competence Center specialized in manufacturing 4.0 for training activities, gathered in the Academy, or for consultancy and projects focused on technology transfer. The Cim 4.0 plan looks at an “immersive innovation” model and at a “new 5.0 digital and green transition plan in favor of small and medium-sized Italian enterprises”, these are the strengths of the future planning of the center directed by Enrico Pazin.

Andrea Tronzano, Ass. Economic Development Piedmont Region

«After the first three years of activity of our Competence Center – explains the CEO Pisino – it was important not only to present what has been achieved in a concrete way, helping to generate shared and aware knowledge of the digital and green transition, but also to tell the new plan characterized from continuous investments, from an even richer list of quality services guided by the desire to contribute to the development of new skills and guarantee the excellence of Made in Italy over time».

The competence center based in Turin has already implemented new machinery and technologies in the pilot line dedicated to Additive Manufacturing, to promote truly sustainable applications, dedicated to the creation of electric batteries, for example, or to repairing equipment, lightening products enabling the use of high performance materials.

Luca Iuliano, President of CIM 4.0

«The construction of a new laboratory dedicated to Artificial Intelligence has also been launched for the development of high-productivity manufacturing processes, capable of guaranteeing product quality, well-being and safety of workers» underlines a note released by CIM 4.0. Compete more effectively on global markets by choosing a roadmap characterized by two main pillars: tailor-made innovation and applied sustainability. This is the philosophy that inspired the action of the Competence Center which aims to continue to provide SMEs with complete help to integrate the latest generation technologies into their own use cases.

