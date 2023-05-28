The turnaround in traffic also fails because of routine

“I just want a kick in the ass so that I can finally change something”: – new study examines what motivates households to make their mobility more sustainable
Passenger cars emit almost 10 million tons of CO in Switzerland2 in the year out. But environmental awareness alone hardly gets anyone to leave their car behind. The Institute for Mobility at the HSG supported 20 households in going to work or shopping more sustainably. The researchers saw what helps families make the switch – and where the car is the best solution after all.
In 2021, traffic was responsible for 13.7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in Switzerland, more than a third of all emissions. And 71 percent of that comes from passenger cars. So it would definitely help to leave the car at home for a while.