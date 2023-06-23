The two major e-commerce giants in the United States have been accused!Asia-Pacific stock markets dive across the board_Oriental Fortune Network

A lot of big news came!

At around 3:00 this morning, the Chinese embassy in the United States announced that recently, some applicants have asked about valid visas for more than 10 years due to the impact of the epidemic. Japan) cannot be used, can the Chinese embassy and consulates in the United States provide compensation. To this end, the embassy in the United States gave a four-point response.

On Thursday local time, the U.S.-China Strategic Competition Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives released a scathing report accusing Chinese cross-border e-commerce giants Shein and Temu (Pinduoduo’s overseas version) of violating U.S. tariffs. So, how big will the impact be?

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the Dutch government will release new export control measures as soon as next week. Stocks in the chip industry listed in Hong Kong almost fell across the board.

In addition, today’s Asia-Pacific stock markets plunged across the board at the opening, the Japanese stock market fell below 33,000 points, and the Hong Kong stock market, South Korea and Australian stock markets collectively fell sharply. What happened?

The Chinese embassy in the United States issued a major arrangement

According to the official WeChat account of the Chinese embassy in the United States this morning, starting from March 15, 2023, the Chinese government has made further adjustments to the visa and entry policies for foreigners in China. Among them, visas issued before March 28, 2020 and still valid Visas have been restored. Recently, some applicants asked whether the Chinese embassy or consulate in the United States could provide compensation for the 10-year multi-time valid visa, which was unavailable for nearly three years (from March 28, 2020 to March 14, 2023) due to the impact of the epidemic. The problem is explained as follows:

1. U.S. citizens holding multi-year multiple-entry visas issued by Chinese visa agencies abroad in accordance with bilateral reciprocal agreements before March 28, 2020, whose visas will be closed from March 28, 2020 to March 14, 2023 due to the epidemic Temporary loss of entry function for a period of time, can apply for compensation. However, if a new multi-year multiple-entry visa or domestic residence permit has been issued after March 28, 2020, the original multi-year multiple-entry visa will not be compensated.

2. The applicant can voluntarily choose whether to apply for compensation after the visa expires. If you choose compensation, the embassy or consulate will handle multiple visas for 3 years for free. If you choose to give up, the embassy or consulate will issue a new 10-year multiple-entry visa for the applicant, and the normal fee will be charged.

3. Apply for a compensation visa according to the normal visa application process and material requirements.

4. In order to do a good job in related work, the Chinese embassy and consulates in the United States will no longer accept similar visa applications for 10-year multiple-entry visas with a validity period of more than half a year from now on. The parties concerned can voluntarily choose whether to apply for compensation after the visa expires.

The two major e-commerce giants have a big event

The U.S.-China Strategic Competition Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives released a scathing report on Thursday (22nd) accusing Chinese cross-border e-commerce giants Shein and Temu (Pinduoduo Overseas Edition) of violating U.S. tariffs.

The latest findings show that Chinese cross-border e-commerce companies Shein and Temu used trade loopholes to import goods into the United States without paying import duties. The report found that the two e-commerce companies could be responsible for more than 30 percent of the packages shipped to the U.S. each day under the so-called “floor threshold” provisions of Section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The provision provides for exemption from import duties if the fair retail value of the goods does not exceed $800. The findings showed that as of last year, imports were approaching 600,000 a day and could be higher now.

Lawmakers argued that the tariff violations gave Temu and Shein an unfair advantage over U.S. retailers. Temu’s valuation is estimated at more than $100 billion, while Shein was most recently valued at $64 billion.

Temu and Shein did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. Temu has previously said the company is not an importer of goods destined for the US, while Shein has denied allegations of forced labor.

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers plans to introduce a new bill aimed at eliminating tariff exemptions widely used by e-commerce sellers when shipping from China to U.S. shoppers, Reuters reported recently. The tariff exemption is known as the “de minimis rule,” under which individual U.S. consumers are exempt from tariffs as long as they purchase imported goods worth $800 or less. If the bill passes, countries other than China and Russia could still keep their goods entering the U.S. duty-free by adopting the $800 threshold. The bill would only allow private shippers such as FedEx (FDX.N), UPS (UPS.N) and DHL to ship minimum packages, but not the Postal Service.

Asia-Pacific stock markets fell across the board

This morning, the major Asia-Pacific stock markets suddenly fell across the board. Japan’s two major indexes collectively dived. Japan’s core inflation rate edged back to 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, down from 3.4 percent in April but still above the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target, slightly above the 3.1 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. %. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell as much as 0.95% after falling for two straight days and posting its biggest one-day drop in June on Thursday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng opened 1.68% lower after the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, dragged down by healthcare and technology stocks. The Hang Seng Technology Index fell by more than 2%, and the A50 futures index also showed a diving trend after the opening of the Hong Kong stock market.

On the news side, there are two other bad news.

First, Federal Reserve Governor Bowman said on Thursday (22nd) local time that he, like most members, believes that further interest rate hikes are needed to bring inflation down to the Fed’s 2% target. She added that the latest data on the Consumer Price Index and the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index showed that price growth was still about double the target rate, supporting last week’s decision to keep rates on hold. However, she believes further increases in the policy rate will be necessary over time to bring inflation down to target. Bowman acknowledged that the Fed’s previous ten consecutive interest rate hikes have proven to be effective in curbing economic activity and inflation, but they are still not enough. She pointed out that core inflation has basically stabilized since the fall of 2022, indicating that there is still more to be done to reduce inflation for a long time. Lots of work to do. Today, the U.S. dollar index has risen again, and the U.S. dollar against the offshore yuan has reached above 7.21.

Second, Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as reporting that the Dutch government would release new export control measures as soon as next week. The Dutch government announced the latest export control plan for chip manufacturing technology in March, saying only that the export control will target three types of immersion deep ultraviolet (DUV) machines. The Netherlands plans to announce its export control plan as soon as June 30 or the first week of July and provide EU member states with information, people familiar with the matter said. A Dutch government spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Article source: Brokerage China

