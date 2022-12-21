Home Business The two places in Yunnan are among the digital renminbi pilots, and residents can receive red envelopes for consumption – yqqlm
Original title: Two places in Yunnan are among the digital renminbi pilots, and residents can receive consumption red envelopes

Workers’ Daily—China Industry Net reporter Zhao Lihao

According to the digital renminbi App, the scope of the digital renminbi pilot has expanded again. On the basis of the existing pilot areas, it has expanded from the previous Shenzhen, Suzhou, Xiong’an, and Chengdu to the entire provinces of Guangdong, Jiangsu, Hebei, and Sichuan, and added Jinan, Shandong Province. City, Nanning City and Fangchenggang City in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Kunming City in Yunnan Province, and Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture as pilot areas.

This means that residents of Kunming and Xishuangbanna can participate in the digital renminbi pilot and experience benefits and convenience.

The reporter learned from Meituan that after the digital renminbi was piloted in Kunming and Xishuangbanna, Meituan and the Bank of China distributed digital renminbi consumption gift packages to residents of the two places. From now on, residents living and working in Kunming and Xishuangbanna can receive a digital RMB consumption gift package worth 80 yuan.

It is understood that the gift pack covers a variety of online and offline consumption scenarios for residents. Consumers can use it to order takeaways, buy fresh vegetables, buy movie tickets, buy daily necessities, and buy in-store dining coupons. The reporter ordered a 25 yuan rice noodle set meal in Kunming, received a 10 yuan digital RMB red envelope, superimposed a 10 yuan discount coupon, and finally paid 5 yuan.

The two places in Yunnan are among the digital renminbi pilots, and residents can receive consumption red envelopes

