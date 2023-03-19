16
- The U.S. and European banking crises have stirred up the process of raising interest rates. China’s macro economy has generally improved but there are still shortcomings. Wall Street News
- The European Central Bank raises interest rates by 50 basis points to resist inflation, and the market expects the Fed to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week. Lianhe Zaobao
- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Summers: Lagarde got an A+, Powell should follow up next week Sina
- The “self-help” news of the banking industry supported the S&P Dow to turn higher, regional bank stocks rebounded, and U.S. bond yields jumped Wall Street News
- Financial Breakfast on March 17: Gold prices rebounded to a one-and-a-half-month high, and the European Central Bank raised interest rates to raise expectations for Fed rate hikes Provider FX678 Ying Wei Cai Qing
