8
- The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rebound, the main force of U.S. gold is still bearish and short-term shocks Sina
- Financial Breakfast on February 17: U.S. employment and inflation data exacerbate interest rate hike concerns, gold rebounds from a one-month low Huitong.com
- Foreign exchange trading reminder: PPI data once again boosted the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates, and the dollar continued to climb Provider FX678 Ying Wei Cai Qing
- Forex trading alert: “horror data” boosts interest rate hike prospects, dollar rises to near six-week high Sina
- Financial Breakfast on February 16: The Fed’s interest rate hike bet boosted the dollar to a six-week high, and gold hit its lowest level in more than a month Huitong.com
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Hwang Min Hyun is confirmed to star in the new drama "Useless Lies" starring Kim Do Ha and Kim So Hyun! _Musee_suspect_woman