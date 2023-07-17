The U.S. Dollar Continues to Plummet, But Be Cautious of Oversold Rebounds

Title: U.S. Dollar Continues to Fall Amid China‘s Economic Slowdown

Date: [current date]

In an ongoing trend, the U.S. dollar experienced a decline during the European morning on Monday, extending its biggest weekly loss this year. This decline is attributed to China‘s economic slowdown, which has put pressure on the yuan. Despite this, analysts caution investors about oversold rebounds.

As of 17:02 Beijing time, the U.S. dollar index, measuring the dollar’s trade-weighted strength against six major currencies, decreased by 0.09% to 99.520. Last week, it experienced its largest weekly decline since November, dropping by 0.12% to 99.80. In comparison, the benchmark U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.797%, lower than the previous rate of 4.088%.

The U.S. dollar’s downfall can be attributed to weaker-than-expected U.S. and other inflation data, which has raised speculations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates for the last time in the upcoming week. As a result, the rate hike cycle may be coming to an end. Experts at ING note that the dollar’s long position is dissipating, and the recent Producer Price Index (PPI) data supports the notion of disinflation. While the dollar’s decline seems overdone, caution is advised as it may experience a potential rebound.

Investors should pay attention to upcoming economic data from the United States, including New York manufacturing data, to gauge the impact on inflation. However, these releases are unlikely to alter market expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month. It is believed that this could be the last rate hike of the year.

Turning to China‘s economy, the yuan experienced a decline, reflecting China‘s economic slowdown. The exchange rate increased by 0.38% to 7.1679, while the offshore rate rose by 0.27% to 7.1769. Additionally, the Chinese 10-year government bond yield was at 2.689%.

Recent data revealed that China‘s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.8% month-on-month in the second quarter, marking a slowdown from the previous quarter’s 2.2% growth. On a yearly basis, GDP grew by 6.3% in the second quarter, lower than the expected 7.3%. This underwhelming data has heightened expectations for increased economic stimulus in China. However, analysts at the Soochow Securities Tao Chuan team suggest that introducing significant stimulus policies might prove challenging.

Furthermore, the euro continued to strengthen, rising 0.11% to 1.1239 after a 2.4% increase last week. It reached a 16-month high. It is widely anticipated that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates next week, given the increase in inflation in Germany, the largest economy in the eurozone, which surpassed the ECB’s medium-term target.

In other markets, the pound rose by 0.08% to 1.3097, nearing the 15-month high recorded last week. Meanwhile, the yen fell by 0.26% to 138.37. The Bank of Japan’s upcoming policy meeting and falling U.S. bond yields are factors contributing to the yen’s strength. Lastly, the Australian dollar, highly sensitive to risk appetite, decreased by 0.34% to 0.6814 due to its strong correlation with the Chinese yuan.

As investors continue to navigate the ever-changing foreign exchange landscape, caution is advised regarding the U.S. dollar’s trajectory while China‘s economic slowdown and global economic data continue to influence market sentiment.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com. To read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download the Yingwei Caiqing App]

Recommended reading: [list relevant articles]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

