The U.S. Dollar Weakens as Inflation Subsides: Foreign Exchange Weekly Review

U.S. Dollar Falls Below 100 Mark as Inflation Subsides

In a surprising turn of events, the U.S. dollar index fell below the 100 mark this week, hitting a fresh 15-month low. This drop comes as the results of de-inflation in the United States become more and more evident. The much-anticipated U.S. June consumer price index (CPI) recorded its smallest year-on-year increase of 3.0% in over two years, showing a further decrease in inflation. Additionally, the U.S. producer price index (PPI) barely rose in June, further evidence that the U.S. economy is experiencing de-inflation.

The U.S. dollar’s decline has been ongoing for the past six weeks, and traders believe there is still room for it to fall. This decline in the dollar is largely attributed to the slowing U.S. inflation, which has reassured dollar sellers. The market now expects the Federal Reserve to only raise interest rates once this year, weakening the dollar’s relative yield advantage over other currencies.

However, while traders and the market are optimistic about the decrease in inflation and the potential for a shift in the dollar’s trend, Fed officials remain cautious. Fed Governor Waller stated that he does not believe the U.S. has solved the inflation problem and supports raising interest rates twice this year by 25 basis points each.

As the U.S. dollar weakens, European currencies gain strength. The EUR/USD rose about 2.3% this week to its highest level since February 2022. The GBP/USD also hit a new high since April 2022 and is on track for its biggest weekly gain since November last year.

In the UK, the economy has shown resilience and avoided a recession despite earlier predictions. Recent data, including a sharp rise in wages and positive economic performance, has led to expectations of the Bank of England tightening its policy, which boosted the pound.

On the other hand, the yen has also experienced a rise this week. The USD/JPY plunged over 2.3% to its lowest level since May 17. This rise is attributed to the turning point in the Japanese economy, as the widening level of price increases from goods to services indicates a potential policy adjustment by the Bank of Japan.

Commodity currencies, such as the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, have gained support this week. The Australian dollar rose about 2.6% against the U.S. dollar, while the New Zealand dollar rose nearly 2.7%. The Reserve Bank of Australia remains divided on the outlook for its August policy meeting, with economists suggesting a possible pause in rate hikes. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand, on the other hand, kept interest rates unchanged but is expected to cut rates in 2024.

Overall, the drop in the U.S. dollar index below the 100 mark reflects the decreasing inflation in the United States. While traders and the market see potential for the dollar to weaken further, Fed officials remain cautious, and the global interest rate cycle continues to shift. This has led to gains in European and commodity currencies, with the outlook for the short-term EUR/USD remaining broadly bullish.

