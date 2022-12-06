Home Business The U.S. economy remains positive and gold prices continue to rise | Fed_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Today Tuesday (December 6), gold continued to rise intraday,gold priceTemporarily stay at 1775 US dollars / ounce, the key range of gold is 1760-1800.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates this month for the last time this year. Earlier, Powell said that the Fed will slow down the pace of raising interest rates as soon as December. However, recent data show that the U.S. economy remains positive, which puts further pressure on the Fed to increase interest rates.

On Monday (December 5), local time, data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed that the U.S. service industry PMI rose to 56.5 in November, significantly higher than the 54.4 in October. At the same time, the data also greatly exceeded expectations. The market previously Expectations are for a drop to 53.1. In addition, the business activity index rose to 64.7 from 55.7 in October, an increase of 9 points, the largest increase since March 2021. Other sub-items also showed that the employment index rose 2.4 points to 51.5, while the new orders index fell 0.5 points to 56.

With the strong data, the Fed may have to keep raising interest rates, especially if inflation remains high. The U.S. economy is expected to slow further next year as the Federal Reserve continues to maintain a tight monetary policy.

