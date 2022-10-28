The U.S. GDP growth rate turned positive to 2.6% in the third quarter, and the Fed’s anti-inflation took initial effect



The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported Thursday that,The U.S. economy turns positive for the first time in the third quarter of 2022, easing recession fears at least temporarily。

According to preliminary estimates,The combined GDP of all goods and services produced in the July-September period rose at an annualized rate of 2.6%, beating the Dow Jones forecast of 2.3%。

Several consecutive quarters of negative growth at the start of the year fit the accepted definition of a recession, although the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is often considered the arbiter of recessions and expansions.

Much of the increase was due to a narrowing of the trade deficit, which economists expect and see as a one-off phenomenon that won’t recur in the next few quarters。

GDP growth also came from increases in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment and government spending. The report reflected a shift towards spending on services rather than goods, which rose 2.8% while spending on goods fell 1.2%.

The increase was offset by declines in residential fixed investment and private inventories, the BEA said.

Paul Ashworth, chief North American economist at Capital Economics, wrote: “Overall, while a 2.6% rebound in the third quarter reversed a slump in the first half, weThis strong momentum is not expected to continue。”“Exports will soon subside, and domestic demand will be squeezed under the weight of higher interest rates.We expect the economy to enter a mild recession in the first half of next year。”

Markets moved higher on the news, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points in early Wall Street trade.

Other economic news on Thursday showed jobless claims edged up to 217,000 last week, but remained below expectations for 220,000. In addition, durable goods orders rose 0.4% in September from the previous month, missing expectations for a 0.7% increase.

The report comes as policymakers battle inflation. Currently, U.S. inflation is hovering near its highest level in more than 40 years. The surge in prices was caused by a number of factors, many related to the pandemic, but also driven by unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus that is still working through the financial system.

According to the BEA report,Economy slows in key areas, especially consumer and private investment。

Consumer spending, as measured by personal consumption expenditures, rose just 1.4% in the third quarter, down from 2% in the second quarter. Gross domestic private investment fell 8.5%, continuing a 14.1% decline in the second quarter. Residential investment, a measure of residential construction, fell sharply by 26.4% in the third quarter after falling 17.8% in the second quarter, reflecting a sharp slowdown in the housing market.

On the plus side, GDP-enhancing exports rose 14.4%, while GDP-minus imports fell 6.9%.Net exports of goods and services added 2.77% to overall exports, meaning GDP would have been largely flat if it didn’t。

There is some good news on the inflation front.

Cost-of-living measures adjusted for consumer behavior—The chain-weighted price index rose 4.1% in the third quarter, well below the Dow Jones estimate of 5.3%, largely due to lower energy prices. In addition, the Fed’s key measure of inflation –The PCE price index rose 4.2%, down from 7.3% in the previous quarter.Core prices excluding food and energy rose 4.5%, broadly in line with Wall Street expectations。

Earlier this year, the Fed embarked on a series of rate hikes aimed at curbing inflation. The Fed has raised interest rates by 3 percentage points since March, bringing it to the highest level since before the worst of the financial crisis. The purpose of raising interest rates is to slow the flow of money into the economy and dampen the job market. The job-to-employment ratio is now close to 2 to 1, a situation that has pushed up wages and led to a wage-price spiral that economists fear will tip the U.S. into recession.

Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, said: “Our fear of a recession doesn’t necessarily come from these numbers, but more on how much the Fed raises rates and how businesses and consumers react to it.”

“The most encouraging thing is consumer spending, employment and wages are still growing, which should help consumer spending,” he added. “Our biggest concern is a significant reduction in corporate hiring.”

It is generally believed that,The U.S. central bank will approve a fourth straight 0.75 percentage point hike at its meeting next week, but the pace of rate hikes may be slowed later as officials take time to assess the impact of policy on economic conditions. “The Fed will continue to make the mistake of over-tightening, which makes sense given the Fed’s desire to reduce the risk of entrenched inflation at high levels,” said Preston Caldwell, Morningstar’s head of U.S. economics.After December, we may see a sharp slowdown in the pace of tightening.”

