The U.S. initial data remained at a low level in the first quarter, and the real GDP growth rate was revised up slightly in the first quarter.

© Reuters. U.S. initial claims data remain at low level; real GDP growth in the first quarter is revised up slightly



News from the Financial Associated Press on May 25 (Editor Niu Zhanlin)The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose modestly last week after a sharp revision to the previous week’s data, pointing to continued strength in the labor market.

Data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday showed that in the week ended May 20, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased by 229,000, which was lower than the expected 245,000, and the previous week’s figure was revised down by 17,000. to 225,000.

U.S. initial jobless claims have remained relatively low despite waves of layoffs among workers in technology, finance and other industries.

A recent spike in fraudulent filings in Massachusetts led to a surge in filings, but the overall labor market remains tight after the correction. The modest filings were in line with recent data on retail sales, factory production and business activity that suggested the U.S. economy resumed upward momentum early in the second quarter.

Earlier data showed that job creation in April was the most since January and the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level since 1969. The number of job vacancies fell to a near two-year low in March, suggesting employers began scaling back hiring earlier this year, even as demand for workers still outstrips supply.

The busy hiring may help explain why jobless claims haven’t budged even as layoff announcements pile up: Unemployed people are finding jobs so quickly that they don’t have time to file for them.

Christopher Rupkey, chief analyst at FWDBONDS, said that the U.S. labor market has not slowed down as the Fed expected, but has been in a state of tension, which puts more pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates.

The U.S. labor market has been resilient despite the Fed’s cumulative rate hike of 500 basis points since 2022. There were 1.6 job openings for every unemployed person in March, well above the 1.0 to 1.2 range.

Economists expect layoffs to increase as the impact of higher interest rates spreads through the economy and as tighter financial conditions make it harder for small businesses to get credit. Most expect a mild recession by the second half of the year.

The minutes of the Fed meeting, released Wednesday, showed that while “participants noted that the labor market remained very tight,” they “expect that job growth is likely to slow further, reflecting the moderation in aggregate demand stemming in part from tightening credit conditions.”

In a separate report on Thursday, the Commerce Department confirmed that economic growth slowed in the first quarter, limited by businesses liquidating inventories. The inventory draw likely reflected strong consumer spending, as well as businesses reducing inventories in anticipation of a recession.

The data showed that the annual rate of actual GDP growth after seasonal and inflation adjustment was 1.3%, better than the initial value and expected value of 1.1% announced last month, but significantly weaker than the 2.6% increase in the fourth quarter.

In addition, the latest data from the U.S. Department of Commerce showed that the U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) quarterly rate revision in the first quarter rose 3.8%, an upward revision of 0.1 percentage points, expected to be 3.7%, and the previous value was 3.7%; the core after excluding food and energy The annualized quarterly rate of the PCE price index was revised to 5.0%, an upward revision of 0.1 percentage point, expected to be 4.9%, compared to 4.4% in the fourth quarter.