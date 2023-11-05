The U.S. Job Market Shows Signs of Weakness and Unemployment Rate May Accelerate, Says CITIC Securities Research

CITIC Securities Research: US Job Market Continues to Cool Down, Unemployment Rate May Increase Rapidly

In a recent report, CITIC Securities stated that the US job market is showing signs of weakness across various industries, leading to concerns about an accelerated increase in the unemployment rate.

The number of new non-farm jobs in the United States in October was lower than expected, reaching 150,000, compared to the market’s expectation of 180,000. This significant shortfall is primarily attributed to the decline in manufacturing employment due to the strike in the automobile industry. The construction industry, education and health services, and government departments were the main contributors to new employment.

CITIC Securities analysts have observed a slowdown in the return of manufacturing, which may further impede job growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors. This trend, combined with the weakness detected in many industries, indicates that the US job market is cooling down. As a result, there is a possibility of an accelerated increase in the unemployment rate.

Additionally, recent economic data in the US has shown signs of weakening. CITIC Securities predicts a high probability that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates in December, and the first interest rate cut may occur around the middle of next year. In the short term, the US dollar index and US bond interest rates are expected to remain high, weak, and volatile.

The report also highlights specific figures related to the US job market in October. The unemployment rate reached 3.9%, higher than the market’s expectation and the previous value, reaching its highest level in almost 21 months. Wages increased by 4.1% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month, slightly lower than previous values. The labor participation rate stood at 62.7%, below market expectations and the previous value.

CITIC Securities emphasizes the importance of monitoring the job market and its impact on the overall economy. The recent slowdown in manufacturing, along with weakness in several industries, indicates potential challenges in the near future. The report advises caution when making investment decisions and emphasizes the need for individuals to assess whether the opinions and conclusions presented in the report align with their specific circumstances.

Ultimately, the US job market’s cooling down and the potential acceleration in the unemployment rate pose significant challenges that policymakers and investors need to address effectively. As economic data continues to weaken, market participants will closely watch the Federal Reserve’s actions and their implications on interest rates and asset prices.

Author: Cui Rong, Li Chong

Source: CITIC Securities Research

Original Title: “Overseas Macro | The U.S. unemployment rate may usher in a period of accelerated upward growth”

