[Epoch Times, October 12, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhang Ting comprehensive report) On October 7, the United States announced the most comprehensive and severe chip export restrictions on China. Those Chinese-Americans who work in Chinese chip-related companies, who may be constrained by the new regulations, are key players in the development of the business. Chinese industry insiders said that if Chinese chip companies were unable to hire American talent, the impact would be greater than being blocked from buying chip equipment.

For the first time, U.S. export controls to China have been expanded to prevent Americans from supporting, without a license, the “development” or “production” of certain high-end Chinese chips that power Chinese technology applications, from military use and artificial intelligence to supercomputers.

Chinese Americans hold key positions in a number of important Chinese chip-related companies

Industry executives and analysts said the restrictions could wreak havoc on China‘s main chip circle. People familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia that according to industry executives and public documents, a number of major chip equipment and materials companies in China were founded by Chinese-Americans with U.S. citizenship and are trying to build a self-contained chip in the CCP. At the core of the ecosystem, there are “hundreds” of executives and professionals who also hold U.S. citizenship.

These people have long been seen as crucial to the party’s goal of improving China‘s chip and tech industries. Many pride themselves on working for top US companies such as Intel, Applied Materials and Lam Research.

Gerald Yin, founder, chairman and CEO of China‘s leading semiconductor equipment manufacturer, China Microelectronics (AMEC), is a typical example. The company’s goal is to disrupt the dominance of U.S. companies in chip-making tools.

According to AMEC’s ​​website, Yin Zhiyao founded Zhongwei in 2004. Prior to that, he worked for Applied Materials for 13 years, serving as corporate vice president, general manager of the plasma etching equipment product group, and chief technology officer of Applied Materials Asia.

Yin Zhiyao first came to Silicon Valley in 1984 and joined the Intel Technology Development Center. In 1986, he joined the Lam Group and led the development of etching technology. He received his Ph.D. in physical chemistry from UCLA.

The AMEC company’s “Investor Relations” webpage shows that Yin Zhiyao is a U.S. citizen, and many of the company’s executives are also U.S. citizens and have long-term work and study experience in the United States, including China Micro Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Du Zhiyou. Shares of AMEC closed down nearly 20 percent on Monday, part of a sell-off in Chinese chip stocks after the latest U.S. restrictions were announced.

Other examples include Wang Hui, CEO and President of ACM Research, China‘s most advanced semiconductor cleaning equipment maker. According to the company’s website, Wang has American nationality and served as the R&D manager of Quester Technology in the United States.

ACM Research told Nikkei Asia that the company was still studying the possible impact of the new U.S. rules and declined to comment further.

At least four senior executives of Shanghai-listed chip maker Tuojing Technology, also known as Piotech, also hold U.S. citizenship, the report said.

Chen Lu, founder, chairman and CEO of Skyverse Technology, a high-end semiconductor quality control equipment provider, is also an American citizen; founder, chairman and CEO of Anji Microelectronics, a semiconductor material company Shares in Anji Microelectronics, whose executive officer Wang Shumin is also Chinese-American, fell 20 percent on Monday.

AMEC, Zhongke Flight Test, Tuojing Technology and Anji Microelectronics did not respond to Nikkei Asia’s requests for comment.

Expert: The restriction order will have a great impact on China’s chip industry

For more than a decade, China has vigorously lured overseas talents with special skills and industry knowledge to return home to teach at top universities or start companies. The “Thousand Talents Program” launched by the CCP in 2008 aims to attract more overseas talents to return to work in China. The United States now sees such talent acquisition programs as an industrial espionage threat.

“Nikkei Asia” said the latest U.S. export controls are Washington’s first explicit attempt to prevent Americans from helping China develop advanced semiconductors for supercomputers, artificial intelligence and other key technology applications. Previously, Washington only regulated the activities of U.S. personnel associated with China‘s nuclear or chemical weapons programs, export control documents said.

“We don’t have actual numbers on how many people may be subject to the new U.S. regulations this time around. But from public information, many key Chinese chip companies are led by Chinese Americans, or have multiple Chinese Americans. Executives,” Donnie Teng, a technology analyst at Nomura Securities, told Nikkei Asia. They “are key industry leaders in China‘s semiconductor development and development.”

“If American talent can’t support China‘s chip development, that could have a big impact,” said Mark Li, a semiconductor analyst at Sandford C. Bernstein.

Christopher Timura, a Washington-based attorney at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, told Nikkei Asia that the new ban goes into effect on Wednesday when the U.S. citizens are involved in the development of certain grades of high-end chips. All activities must cease until they obtain a permit.

Timura said the new limit applies not only to engineers who may support the development and production of a certain type of integrated circuit, but also to other business people, as it also extends to Americans involved in other business functions, such as transportation or production. Transmission of goods or technology.

Timura added that the restriction also applies to U.S. expats supporting projects and chip-making facilities in China, as well as U.S.-based companies.

According to Nikkei Asia, several trade and export control lawyers have indicated that those who violate licensing requirements could be subject to civil and criminal penalties.

Industry insiders: Restricting Chinese companies from hiring American talents is more damaging than restricting the purchase of chip equipment

The export control announced by the United States on October 7, in addition to restricting certain chip-related companies from obtaining American talents, also stipulates that semiconductors manufactured using American technology for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and supercomputers need to obtain government-issued exports first. license to sell to China. The U.S. has also tightened sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to any Chinese company.

The Financial Times reported that Chinese chip companies are more concerned about the talent ban.

That’s more damaging than blocking equipment purchases, said a human resources executive at a Chinese government-backed semiconductor company. “Our company does have (US citizens) in some of the most important roles,” she said. “We need to find a way to keep these people working for our company. But it’s difficult, and most people don’t want to give them up. U.S. passport.”

“Financial Times” said that most of the US citizens in the Chinese chip field are from mainland China and Taiwan. One Taiwanese intelligence official estimated that as many as 200 U.S. citizens work for Chinese chip companies.

“The new rules caught many of these Chinese-American executives off guard. Many of them have family members in the U.S., assets and property in the U.S.,” a chip industry executive told Nikkei Asia. “If the U.S. really It will be very tough for them to be able to implement and enforce this new regulation.”

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#