Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-10-27 16:01:55 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

Let’s focus on U.S. debt. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have plunged nearly 35 basis points from their highs over the past four sessions, while 3-month yields have surged about 12 basis points. The spread between the two U.S. Treasuries has inverted. Since the yield curves of these two treasury bond varieties have always attracted the attention of the Federal Reserve, now the yield has inverted, does it mean that a recession in the United States is imminent?

The U.S. Treasury yield curve is inverted again, and the U.S. recession is approaching?丨Let’s talk about the city