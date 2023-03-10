10
Crisis winners or crisis helpers? Germany’s gunsmiths benefit from the war
Companies like Rheinmetall and Hensoldt are rushing from record to record on the stock exchange. Whether this remains so depends above all on how far Berlin actually implements its rearmament plans.
Hardly any industry is viewed as critically by the public as the armaments industry: Only convinced pacifists would dispute that it is needed, but it is suspected of cynicism even when the moral starting point is as clear as in the current one Conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
See also Coal and oil dance again, the Sino-Russian trade concept sector leads the rise in March A-share opportunities and challenges, see here! _ Oriental Fortune Network