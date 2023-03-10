Crisis winners or crisis helpers? Germany’s gunsmiths benefit from the war Companies like Rheinmetall and Hensoldt are rushing from record to record on the stock exchange. Whether this remains so depends above all on how far Berlin actually implements its rearmament plans.

Steep rise in stock market value: the Düsseldorf headquarters of Rheinmetall, the largest German armaments group. Image: Martin Meissner / AP

Hardly any industry is viewed as critically by the public as the armaments industry: Only convinced pacifists would dispute that it is needed, but it is suspected of cynicism even when the moral starting point is as clear as in the current one Conflict between Russia and Ukraine.