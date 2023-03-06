The unbreakable Honor MagicBook X Pro thin and light book is released! From 4299 yuan, 16-inch is cheaper than 14-inch

On the afternoon of March 6, the Honor Notebook was launched, bringing a brand new MagicBook X Pro series of high-end thin and light notebooks, including 14-inch and 16-inch models.

MagicBook X Pro is Honor’s first Pro series notebook product line and an upgraded version of the previous MagicBook X.

This timeThe first release is equipped with the Intel 13th generation Core standard pressure processor, the model is i5-13500H, 4P+8E 12 cores and 16 threads, the highest turbo frequency is 4.7GHz, the performance release smart mode is 35W, and the high energy mode is 45W.

Heat dissipation design, 14 inches is a single 10mm heat pipe, 0.1mm 20,600 square millimeter heat sink, 16 inches is two 6mm heat pipes, 0.2mm 29,700 square millimeter heat sink.

The appearance is designed with aluminum alloy on three sides of ACD, plastic on the B side, integrated metal shaft, the opening and closing angle is about 150 degrees, and the color is Glacier Silver.

The 14-inch is as light as 1.34kg and as thin as 15.9mm, and the 16-inch is as light as 1.46kg and as thin as 16.9mm.

The 14-inch screen accounts for 88%, the left and right borders are 4.5mm, the resolution is 2240×1400, the pixel density is 189PPI, and the contrast ratio is 1500:1the brightness is 300nits, the color gamut covers 100% sRGB, and it supports the Rheinland hardware low blue light and flicker-free eye protection certification.

The 16-inch screen accounts for 89%, but the resolution is reduced to 1920×1200, the pixel density is 142PPI, and the contrast ratio is also reduced to 1200:1(so cheap).

The memory is equipped with dual-channel LPDDR4X-4266 16GB as standard, and the hard disk is equipped with 512GB/1TB as standard, and the second hard disk can also be expanded. The 16-inch also has a separate numeric keypad.

The battery capacity is 60Wh, and it can be charged to about 45% in half an hour, fully charged in about one and a half hours, and the local video playback lasts for 11.5 hours and 11 hours.

The interface has an HDMI 1.4b, a full-featured USB-C 3.1, two USB-A 3.0, and a 3.5mm headset, and the USB interface supports external charging 5V/2A.

In terms of smart interconnection, the whole system supports the functions brought by the MagicOS system.Intelligent functions such as keyboard and mouse sharing, notification sharing, call sharing, application connection, etc.information and services can seamlessly flow among the three screens of notebook, mobile phone and tablet.

Among them, through keyboard and mouse sharing, you can drag and drop pictures and files with one key, and copy and paste across devices; call sharing can view contacts, answer and make calls with one key; notification sharing can view messages and reply messages with one key; The content of the notes on the mobile phone and tablet can be transferred to the PC to continue editing, copying and saving, and vice versa.

There is also an application recommendation function, covering more than 2,000 mainstream PC applications.

In order to prove the quality of the new version,Honor also demonstrated a crash at the press conference, and it fell to the ground intact.

Honor MagicBook X 14 Pro 16GB+512GB 4699 yuan, 16GB+1TB 4999 yuan, the first discount price is 4499 yuan, 4799 yuan.

Honor MagicBook X 16 Pro 16GB+512GB 4599 yuan, 16GB+1TB 4899 yuan, the first discount price is 4299 yuan, 4499 yuan.

The omni-channel pre-sale starts now, and the official sale will start at 10:00 on March 16.