The Uncertain Future of Gasoline Prices in Puerto Rico: Will they surpass $1.00 per gallon?

Title: Gasoline Prices in Puerto Rico Witness Noticeable Increase amid Market Instability

Subtitle: Experts predict uncertain future as global events impact fuel prices

Date: [Insert date]

In Puerto Rico, residents are facing a significant surge in gasoline prices, causing concerns about the possibility of regular gasoline surpassing $1.00 per liter due to market volatility. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) has reported the current price range for gasoline at the pump level, with regular gasoline priced between 93.7 cents and 96.7 cents per liter, diesel ranging from 96 cents to $1.03, and premium gasoline priced between 99 cents and $1.08.

While the recent price increases in gasoline have been observed, it is worth noting that the prices last year for the same period stood at approximately $1.11 per liter. Lisoannette González Ruiz, the interim secretary of DACO, highlighted this fact, indicating that although there has been an upward trend in prices, it remains uncertain if the cost will surpass the $1.00 mark.

Economist Heriberto Martínez emphasized the crucial role of geopolitical events on fuel prices, along with the impact of supply and demand. Particularly, Martínez pointed out the influence of an organization called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes major oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia. OPEC’s decision to cut fuel supply can lead to increased gasoline prices, especially when demand remains consistent.

As winter approaches, experts expect prices to decrease. However, both Martínez and González agree that if any unexpected events occur, prices could rise again, making the future of gasoline prices somewhat uncertain.

Esdras Vélez, the representative of the Gasoline Retailers Association, stressed the importance of allowing the market sufficient time to stabilize. According to Vélez, it is challenging to predict whether fuel prices will decrease or increase by the end of the month, as the market is solely influenced by supply and demand dynamics, with no controlling authority to regulate it.

As Puerto Rican consumers face these unprecedented price hikes, they are hoping for stability and relief in the near future. However, with global factors at play, the uncertainty surrounding gasoline prices continues to persist, leaving residents apprehensive about the burden on their wallets in the coming months.

