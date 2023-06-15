The Unified Patent Court is under way

Almost half a century after the signing of the 1973 European Patent Convention, which led to the establishment of the European Patent Office and the creation of a common procedure for filing and examining patents, on 1 June 2023 the in force another reform that radically changes the patent system in Europe, with the launch of the Unified Patent Court (or “UPC” – Unified Patent Court), with a single Court with jurisdiction over the 17 member states and a population of over 300 million inhabitants.

The launch of the Tribunal was a success. Already on 1 June, the first day of operation of the system, 19 judgments were introduced. These are mostly patent infringement actions, as well as some requests for urgent precautionary measures. Below is a screenshot of the system shared by a judge of the Court on linkedin and which precisely certifies how many judgments have been initiated and in front of which local or central divisions they have been filed.

Although, as foreseeable, most of the actions are pending before the German Local Divisions, a piece of news of great interest is that at least one counterfeiting action has been filed before the Milan Local Division. The judgment concerns a mechanical patent and will see two major multinational groups active in the logistics sector pitted against each other. Italy and Milan are therefore in the match, and will play an important role in the early stages of the life of the new court, helping to determine its jurisprudence.

It is also interesting to note that at least three nullity cases have been brought before the Central Division and that – as already shown by public information on the Court’s database – all concern pharmaceutical patents. The immediate launch of these actions, already on the first day of the Court’s existence, is probably justified by the desire to take advantage of delays in the so-called opt-out procedure, with which the owners can remove their patents from the jurisdiction of the new system and the risk of declarations of invalidity valid for all of Europe. The launch of these actions confirms the importance for Milan and for Italy of having obtained the assignment of the headquarters of the Central Division, which should become operational in 2024 and which – despite the probably reduced responsibilities compared to those initially envisaged – will will deal with important disputes in the pharmaceutical field.

Not all cases appear in the Tribunal’s public database yet. As new cases are registered more information will become available.

“The launch of the new system is a paradigm shift for patent litigation, destined to become increasingly strategic for the Italian company”, comments the lawyer. Vittorio Cerulli Irelli, partner of the Trevisan & Cuonzo studio. «It is exciting for us to be involved in several of the disputes currently underway or in preparation and to be able to contribute, as one of the best equipped law firms in Italy, to the birth and success of the new Court. The UPC dispute is very complex, due to the international dimension of the same, the highly compressed times that will be available and the increased economic importance of the cases. Being among the front runners gives us great responsibility and stimulus».