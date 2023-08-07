The Union’s five-point plan: economists criticize the economic stimulus package

In the first half of the year, the topics of heat transition and heat pumps dominated the political discussion, but in the second half of the year the buzzwords of economic power and prosperity were increasingly in the spotlight. Concerns about Germany as a business location continue to grow.

On August 7, the Federal Statistical Office published surprisingly poor production figures. Industry, construction and energy suppliers together produced 1.5 percent less than in the previous month. Experts had only expected a minus of 0.5 percent.

This increases the likelihood of a prolonged recession. “The German economy is likely to shrink again in the second half of the year,” said Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank. The trend in incoming orders has been pointing downwards for a long time. “In addition, according to surveys, the companies have already processed the orders that were left behind during Corona,” said Krämer.

More about the German economy

Surprising special effect

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) sees it in a similar way: “High energy prices, rising interest rates, a shortage of skilled workers coupled with a sluggish global economy are continuing to slow down industry,” said DIHK expert Jupp Zenzen. There is no improvement in sight. “The second half of the year also threatens to be difficult for industry and construction.”

also read

But what does this mean for politics? While the traffic light government is working on an investment and growth program, the opposition Union wants to score points with a five-point emergency program.

The proposals include lowering the electricity tax and network charges as of October 1st, stopping all laws that cause bureaucracy, an immediate tax exemption for overtime and abolishing inheritance tax on the parental home. The stop of the heating law and less taxes on retained profits and better write-off options for companies are also part of this.

Economists criticize the Union’s five-point plan

The CDU and CSU get little support from economists. “The five-point plan strikes me as populist and not systematically derived. None of the proposed solutions address the causes of Germany’s economic weakness,” said Oliver Holtemöller, Deputy President of the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH).

Sebastian Dullien, Director of the Institute for Macroeconomics and Business Cycle Research (IMK) of the Hans Böckler Foundation, which is close to the union, was similarly critical. “To a large extent, the Union’s emergency program does not address the causes of the weak growth. Other parts are not suitable to stimulate growth,” he said.

Abolishing the inheritance tax on the parental home does nothing for growth. “A tax exemption for overtime encourages, above all, to organize processes in such a way that overtime is worked instead of normal work.” Only improved depreciation conditions for companies make sense in the current situation.

also read

Head of the Tax Union

The head of economic activity at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Stefan Kooths, is somewhat more merciful with the union proposals. A moratorium on bureaucracy, tax incentives for overtime, and simplifications in depreciation are at least a step in the right direction, because they relieve the burden on companies and strengthen the supply on the market.

The lowering of the electricity tax, on the other hand, is at most a makeshift. “Ultimately, the aim must be to expand electricity production as a whole in order to reduce energy costs,” said Kooths. A reduction in grid fees would be tantamount to a direct assumption of the costs of electricity production by the state. “I advise against that, also because it would only cure symptoms again,” said economic expert Kooths.

Expansion of renewable energies

The economist Achim Truger from the University of Duisburg-Essen sees a step forward in the discussion alone: ​​”The fact that both the governing parties and the Union are discussing measures to strengthen the economy in view of the economic prospects gives hope that in the end substantial measures will actually take place be adopted,” said Truger.

Some of the measures proposed by the Union, such as reducing the energy cost burden, could also be useful. However, they are “very expensive and not credible without a concrete financing proposal”.

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Truger is largely in agreement with his colleagues that, despite all the negative headlines, there has so far been no reason for a classic economic stimulus program with short-term measures. It is now much more important to accelerate necessary investments, for example in climate protection.

Dullien thinks so too. “A clear concept would have to be drawn up and communicated as to exactly what the expansion of renewable energies should look like and where the electricity price can be expected to be at the end of the decade and in the mid-2030s,” he said.

“Germany does not need a short-term emergency program”

Kooths considers measures to support consumption, which could include a reduction in VAT on staple foods, to be superfluous. “Retail incomes will recover in the coming quarters anyway, which will help consumption,” Kooths said. And against the difficulties in the industry, insofar as they are due to the weakening world economy, national programs would hardly help.

Holtemöller also sees the task of politics now in setting the right course for the coming years, not just for the coming months. “Germany does not need a short-term emergency program, but an economic policy that promotes long-term productivity growth,” he said, listing: “So no cheaper fossil energy, but decarbonization and more incentives for greenhouse gas-neutral business; better-skilled populations, better incentives for high-skilled immigrants, and pension reform to address demographic challenges; more progress in digitization.”

This is where you will find third-party content

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

