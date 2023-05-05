The United States added 253,000 non-agricultural jobs in April, far exceeding market expectations of 185,000, and the unemployment rate hit a new low in January

In April, hourly wages increased by 4.4% year-on-year, higher than the previous value of 4.2%; the month-on-month increase was 0.5%, higher than the previous value and the expected value of 0.3%.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls rose above expectations in April, indicating that the job market has not yet cooled down, and market interest rate cut expectations have faded.

The unusually hot employment report dispelled the market’s expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates, and expectations for another interest rate hike in June began to rise.

In April, non-agricultural employment rose again more than expected, and the unemployment rate hit a new low. The data of the first two months were revised down

On May 5, data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the U.S. added 253,000 non-farm jobs in April, 185,000 higher than expected, setting a record for the 12th consecutive month of exceeding expectations.

The non-agricultural employment data in 2 and March were revised down. The February data was revised down from 326,000 to 248,000, and the March data was revised down from 236,000 to 165,000. 149,000 lower.

The unemployment rate in April was 3.4%, lower than the previous value of 3.5% and the expected 3.6%, hitting a new low since January this year.

In April, the average hourly wages of non-agricultural employees in the United States rose by 16 cents, an increase of 0.5% month-on-month to $33.36, an increase of 4.4% year-on-year, higher than the expected value of 4.2%.

Rate cut expectations fade, rate hike expectations resume

Economists had generally expected a slowdown in the labor market and a cooling of the U.S. economy, pricing in a pause in rate hikes or even rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of this year.

Before the non-agricultural data, several employment reports in the United States were “mixed”: the number of first-time applicants increased by 13,000 last week to 242,000; “small non-agricultural” ADP added 296,000 jobs, compared with 142,000 in March Doubled; JOLTS job vacancies continued to fall in March, the third straight monthly decline and the lowest since May 2021.

However, U.S. short-term interest rate futures fell after the data, with traders reducing expectations for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The CME Group Fed Watch tool shows that the market’s probability of the Fed not raising interest rates in June has dropped slightly to 90.9%, while expectations for a June rate hike have risen to 9.1%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 0%. The probability of maintaining interest rates at the current level is 59.5%, and the probability of a cumulative rate cut of 25 basis points is 38.1%.

U.S. stock futures fell short-term, and the Nasdaq 100 index futures rose narrowed to 0.3%. The U.S. dollar index rose more than 30 points in the short-term and is now at 101.74.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 9.60 basis points to 3.448%, the yield on the two-year Treasury note rose 18.9 basis points to 3.916%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury note rose 6.4 basis points to 3.786%.

U.S. stock index futures fell short-term and narrowed their gains. Dow futures rose 0.5%, Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

Spot gold plunged nearly $30 in the short term, once falling below $2,010 per ounce.

(updating……)

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.