Home » The United States Faces Second Credit Rating Downgrade as Debt Crisis Worsens
Business

The United States Faces Second Credit Rating Downgrade as Debt Crisis Worsens

by admin

Fitch Downgrades United States Credit Rating from AAA to AA+

On August 1, the international rating agency Fitch made the decision to downgrade the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating of the United States from AAA to AA+. This marks the second time in history that the US credit rating has been downgraded.

Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group, one of the world‘s largest asset management companies, and the former director of the U.S. Congressional Budget Office have both expressed their support for Fitch’s decision. They believe that based on the data and the government’s failure to effectively address the debt problem, the downgrade is justified and necessary.

Schwarzman highlighted the surge in US debt since the international financial crisis, stating that the lack of fiscal discipline has led to a significant deficit. He believes this data justifies Fitch’s rating decision.

Fitch’s Senior Director Richard Francis has emphasized that there are solid reasons behind the downgrade. The US government’s debt now accounts for 113% of GDP, a ratio that continues to rise. Furthermore, the political polarization and entrenched partisanship in the US, along with the recurring political deadlock over the debt ceiling, were cited as major factors in Fitch’s downgrade. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional Budget Office, echoed this sentiment.

Holtz-Eakin emphasized that the US government lacks plans for the country’s fiscal future. He highlighted the long-standing and ignored issue of the country’s massive debt problem. He believes that lawmakers are still focusing on inconsequential matters instead of addressing the pressing federal budget concerns.

See also  Max Togni, the director of the Amar circus arrested in Algeria

The downgrade by Fitch underlines the urgent need for the US government to take decisive action to address its debt problem. Failure to prioritize and implement effective measures may lead to further consequences in the future.

You may also like

Banks. CGIA: business loans have fallen by 5%

Heroes of the middle class – Part 259:...

Nicaragua to Modernize Check System with Electronic Issuance:...

Dossierage, “it’s like the P2”. Revealed the data...

Capital-forming benefits: This is how you save with...

All crazy about beer, consumption more than doubled...

Is it worth starting a career as a...

Business goes online – Affaritaliani.it

VDA boss Hildegard Müller: “The situation is becoming...

The Most and Least Likely Numbers to Win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy