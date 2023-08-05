The United States Faces Second Credit Rating Downgrade as Debt Crisis Worsens

Fitch Downgrades United States Credit Rating from AAA to AA+

On August 1, the international rating agency Fitch made the decision to downgrade the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating of the United States from AAA to AA+. This marks the second time in history that the US credit rating has been downgraded.

Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group, one of the world‘s largest asset management companies, and the former director of the U.S. Congressional Budget Office have both expressed their support for Fitch’s decision. They believe that based on the data and the government’s failure to effectively address the debt problem, the downgrade is justified and necessary.

Schwarzman highlighted the surge in US debt since the international financial crisis, stating that the lack of fiscal discipline has led to a significant deficit. He believes this data justifies Fitch’s rating decision.

Fitch’s Senior Director Richard Francis has emphasized that there are solid reasons behind the downgrade. The US government’s debt now accounts for 113% of GDP, a ratio that continues to rise. Furthermore, the political polarization and entrenched partisanship in the US, along with the recurring political deadlock over the debt ceiling, were cited as major factors in Fitch’s downgrade. Douglas Holtz-Eakin, former director of the Congressional Budget Office, echoed this sentiment.

Holtz-Eakin emphasized that the US government lacks plans for the country’s fiscal future. He highlighted the long-standing and ignored issue of the country’s massive debt problem. He believes that lawmakers are still focusing on inconsequential matters instead of addressing the pressing federal budget concerns.

The downgrade by Fitch underlines the urgent need for the US government to take decisive action to address its debt problem. Failure to prioritize and implement effective measures may lead to further consequences in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

