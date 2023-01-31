Home Business The United States is really ruthless!Volvo was fined 870 million yuan in the United States, the largest in history – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
The standardized management system stems from the deterrence of high violation costs. The per capita car ownership in the United States ranks first in the world, but the car management is relatively complete and standardized, and the severe punishment measures of the competent authorities are also indispensable.

On January 31, it was reported that the Volvo Group had reached an agreement with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).Civil penalties of up to $130 million will be paid for being slow to recall vehicles and report injuries.

The fine, which includes a $65 million upfront payment, is “one of the largest penalties ever imposed in the United States for violations of vehicle safety laws,” NHTSA said Monday.

The consent order will last for three years, with an option to extend for another two years if necessary, NHTSA said.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with NHTSA to identify and close any compliance gaps,” the Volvo Group said in a separate statement. “Extensive improvements to our North American safety processes and systems are already underway.”

Previously, the United States issued sky-high fines to auto companies, including “Volkswagen’s $15 billion exhaust valve”, “Toyota’s $1.2 billion brake door”, “Ford’s $1.7 billion in compensation for a traffic accident”, it can be seen that,Regardless of whether it is a domestic or foreign car brand, the United States is merciless when it comes to fines.

