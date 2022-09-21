Home Business The urea market price may fluctuate slightly after manufacturers cut prices and absorb orders. Urea_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: Jintou.com

On September 21, the domestic comprehensive price of urea fell slightly, down 27 yuan / ton from the price on September 20, a decrease of 1.05%, and a year-on-year increase of 0.97% over the same period last year.

Upstream anthracite prices rose slightly, with better cost support. Agriculture needs a small amount of stocking, and industrial needs are gradually expanding. The rubber sheet factory started at a low level, and the purchase was mainly just in need. The compound fertilizer factory started to increase, and the demand for urea increased slightly. The price of melamine rose slightly, and the enthusiasm for purchasing urea was good.

From the perspective of supply, the production of urea decreased slightly due to short-term plant shutdowns in some regions. With the National Day approaching, manufacturers cut prices to attract orders.

In the future, it is expected that the domestic urea market price may fluctuate slightly and the average market price will be around 2520 yuan / ton.

