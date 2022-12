Listen to the audio version of the article

The American Antitrust takes the field against Microsoft and its acquisition of the video game leader Activision Blizzard. The Joe Biden administration’s court appeal to block the $69 billion mega-merger represents one of the most aggressive initiatives ever taken against the hi-tech giants and their expansion plans.

First in line is the Federal Trade Commission, which brought the case. He accused the merger of harming consumers, because Microsoft will be able to use…