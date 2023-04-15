The accounts of the big US banks

The tightening of interest rates imposed by the Fed has managed to cool down inflation and consumption and, denying widespread fears, has not had an impact on banks’ balance sheets. The four US credit giants have released data first quarter better than expected. The turmoil that shook markets just a month ago in the wake of the bankruptcy of SVB seems like a faded memory.

Record revenues for Jp Morgan. But the guru Dimon is not enough

Revenue at JPMorgan, the largest US bank, jumped 25% to hit a record first quarter and beat expectations. Those of Citigroup, the third largest American bank, they increased by 12% “despite the tumultuous context for the banks”, underlined the CEO, Jane Fraser.

JPMorgan saw net income jump 52% ​​to $12.6 billion. Wells Fargo’s profit increased by 34% to $4.7 billion, Citigroup’s profit by 7% to $4.6 billion and Pnc’s by 18% to $1.6 billion. These results were well received on Wall Street, where JPMorgan was up 7% at the start of trading, Wells Fargo up 2%, Citigroup up 2.7% and Pnc up 1.3%.

The Fed will raise rates to bring inflation down

However, the emergency does not seem to have passed. It is no coincidence that Christopher Waller, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, he said he was in favor of further monetary tightening to reduce inflation, which remains high and persistent, despite the uncertainties brought about by the recent stress on the banking sector.

Risk provision increases

For his part, Jamie Dimon, the big boss of Jp Morgan has not yet given up the tunic of cassandra. He wore it in June imagining a devastating economic crisis ”. The spell did not come true but the pessimism remained. After the turmoil in March, “it is probable that the conditions financial pressures tighten as lenders become more cautious and we don’t know if that will slow down consumer spending,” Dimon said in the earnings release.

So JpMorgan set aside another 1.1 billion dollars in credit risk provision fearing the deterioration of “economic prospects”. To deal with any defaults on mortgages or on credit cards, Wells Fargo set aside another $643 million and Citigroup $241 million.

And there are those who warn that banks could limit loans. But the US economy “continues to do well overall – underlined the CEO of JPMorgan – consumers continue to spend and have solid balance sheets and businesses are healthy”. The four banks mainly benefited from the sharp rise in interest rates started a year ago by the Fed to fight inflation. This drives up their net interest income, which is the difference between the interest they earn on loans to customers and the interest they pay to savers and other creditors

The US economy beyond the recession

The results of Blackrock contribute to confirming the solidity of the US financial system. The largest company in the world of managed savings closes the quarter with earnings per share 3% above analysts’ estimates. Net asset inflow was 110 billion, 27 more than analysts had expected.

The ride of Unicredit, Intesa, Bpm and Bper

The long wave of these results has arrived in Europe. L’indice Stoxx Banks +2,7% on the highs for a month. BPER, INTESA, BPM, UNICREDIT lead the rise in Piazza Affari.