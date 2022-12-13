Home Business The US CPI hits heavily tonight, Jr. boldly predicts: it may trigger a 10% surge in US stocks Provided by Financial Associated Press
Business

The US CPI hits heavily tonight, Jr. boldly predicts: it may trigger a 10% surge in US stocks Provided by Financial Associated Press

by admin
The US CPI hits heavily tonight, Jr. boldly predicts: it may trigger a 10% surge in US stocks Provided by Financial Associated Press
© Reuters. U.S. CPI hits heavily tonight. JPMorgan Jr. boldly predicts: U.S. stocks may surge by 10%

News from the Financial Association on December 13 (edited by Liu Rui)At 9:30 tonight, Beijing time, the most important data that has received the most attention in the near future-the November data of the United States will be released soon. Since this data is closely related to the Fed’s interest rate hike prospects, it has attracted much attention from investors.

JPMorgan Chase’s sales and trading department boldly predicted that since US stock investors have generally adopted a defensive stance, once the CPI data released tonight is more moderate than expected, it is very likely to trigger a strong rebound in US stocks. The S & P 500 index It will rise by as much as 10%.

Tonight’s data may determine the short-term fate of US stocks

For U.S. stock investors, the U.S. November CPI data report will be the last inflation report released this year, and it is likely to determine the direction of U.S. stocks in the next month.

“CPI data has the potential to determine the direction and size of the market ahead of earnings in mid-January,” said JPMorgan’s Andrew Tyler. The report is neutral or slightly dovish.”

At present, the market generally expects the CPI in November to be 7.3% year-on-year. And the JPMorgan Taylor team stated in the scenario analysis for the client to develop strategies,If U.S. inflation hits 6.9% year-over-year or lower in November, it could push the S&P 500 up 8% to 10%

See also  Binance to the rescue of FTX: the new crypto drama causes bitcoin and ethereum to collapse

If the gains were indeed that large, they would push the S&P 500 up well over 20% from its October lows, marking the technical end of the past 12-month bear market.

Although the chances of this happening are quite small – the JP Morgan team puts the probability of this happening at only 5%, it also reflects the general view in the market that the November CPI data has a significant impact on determining the short-term fate of the market .

other possible scenarios

According to the JPMorgan team,The most likely scenario is that U.S. CPI rose between 7.2% and 7.4% year-on-year in November, which would send the S&P 500 up 2% to 3%.

At the same time, the JPMorgan Chase team also pointed out that if the CPI in November can drop from the previous month, it can also cause the S&P 500 to soar by 5.5% in a single day.

Taylor wrote in the report: “The logic here is that inflation is not only fading, but fading at an accelerating rate. This will increase people’s confidence in the forecast that headline inflation will fall to about 3% in 2023. Moreover, if inflation falls next year To 3%, regardless of labor market conditions, it seems unlikely that the Fed will keep the final rate at 5%. And any shift by the Fed would tear the stock market apart.”

On the other hand, if the November CPI year-on-year data is close to or higher than the previous value of 7.7%, it may cause US stocks to fall. According to JPMorgan analysis,If the CPI in November exceeds 7.8% year-on-year, the stock index may fall by 5%

You may also like

FOL Trading USA: episode dated 12.12.2022

New York Fed survey: November consumers expect U.S....

Denmark: Novozymes and Chr. Hansen merge in the...

Bank of Italy: rates on new mortgages for...

Financial Breakfast on December 13: Waiting for U.S....

Wall Street restarts after week of sell, futures...

Industrial metals are eye-catching, copper prices are poised...

Tod’s remains on the stock exchange, Della Valle...

Subscription of A Shares | Capital Securities (601136.SH)...

Binance reassures investors, but the crypto exchange’s finances...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy