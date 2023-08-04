The US Department of Energy Cancels 6 Million Barrel Oil Purchase Amidst Soaring Prices

Title: US Department of Energy Cancels Purchase of 6 Million Barrels of Oil Amidst Soaring Crude Prices

Subtitle: Rising oil prices, supply disruptions, and strategic decisions force cancellation

The US Department of Energy has decided to cancel its purchase of 6 million barrels of oil due to a recent surge in crude oil prices. The global oil market has experienced a remarkable rally in prices, reaching all-time highs over the last three months. This surge can be attributed to strong demand, production cutbacks, and interruptions to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), along with a significant decline in US oil inventories.

The abrupt drop of 15.4 million barrels in US inventories by the end of July played a crucial role in this price rally. Consequently, the Department of Energy deemed it necessary to cancel its initial offer to acquire oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

To control escalating retail fuel prices, the administration made a controversial decision last year to release 180 million barrels of oil from the SPR. Although criticized for its limited efficacy in price control and potential threats to the country’s energy security, the move contributed to a decrease in fuel and oil prices.

A combination of low demand and concerns about demand destruction heavily impacted the drop in oil prices. It was announced in late 2022 that crude oil would be purchased to replenish the SPR when prices dipped to around $70 per barrel.

Throughout this year, the administration has vacillated between caution and willingness to resupply the SPR, fueling pressure from Congress to maintain an adequate strategic oil reserve. This led to the recent offer to purchase 6 million barrels of oil in early July, when prices were in the desired range of $67 to $72 per barrel.

Unfortunately, the canceled offer was for sour crude oil, which has seen reduced availability due to Russian sanctions and production cuts in Saudi Arabia. This situation has further exacerbated the increase in oil prices.

Despite the setback, the Department of Energy remains resolute in its strategy to secure substitute oil for the SPR. A spokesperson quoted by Reuters has stated their commitment. As of now, the price of West Texas Intermediate stands above $82 per barrel, marking a surge of more than $10 per barrel since early July.

In conclusion, the US Department of Energy’s cancellation of the purchase of 6 million barrels of oil reflects the grim reality of skyrocketing crude oil prices. It highlights the impact of supply disruptions, production cutbacks, sanctions, and strategic decisions on the oil market. The Department of Energy, while compelled to cancel the offer, remains steadfast in its efforts to fortify the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

