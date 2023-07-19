The US Dollar Rebounds and Sterling Falls After UK Inflation Data Disappoints

Title: US Dollar Recovers as Sterling Weakens on Disappointing UK Inflation Data

Date: [Insert Date]

The US dollar showed signs of strength in early European trading on Wednesday, bouncing back from a 15-month low. Meanwhile, the British pound experienced a decline following the release of weaker-than-expected UK inflation data.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of major counterparts, rose by 0.2% to 99.858 at 08:55 GMT, after hitting a low of 99.362 on Tuesday – the lowest level seen since April 2022.

The dollar’s revival was fueled by the release of positive US data for June. Despite lower-than-expected headline figures, the May numbers were revised higher, and prices exhibited resilience, indicating sustained consumer strength. These statistics did not alter expectations that interest rates will increase this month, following the unchanged rates in June.

Conversely, the pound suffered a 0.7% drop to the 1.2945 level against the dollar after UK year-on-year inflation dipped to 7.9% in June, down from 8.7% in May and below the 8.2% forecast. Although the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) has trended lower since reaching its highest point in 41 years in October (11.1%), it remains significantly above the Bank of England’s 2% target. The market has thus anticipated another 100 basis points hike this year.

The euro also experienced a decline, down 0.3% to the 1.1198 level, retreating from the previous day’s peak of 1.1276 – the highest level recorded since February 2022. The final reading for June’s CPI will be released later today, expected to confirm an annual inflation increase of 5.5% – a decrease from the previous month’s 6.1%.

The euro’s decline was further exacerbated by comments from Klaas Knot, a member of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council. Knot suggested that discussions around rate hikes may not continue after July, causing uncertainty among investors. While a rate increase in the next monetary policy meeting is still anticipated, the single currency weakened as a result.

In other currency news, the yen demonstrated a slight increase of 0.3% against the dollar to the level of 139.62. Investors are awaiting the Bank of Japan’s upcoming monetary policy meeting next week, following a low point on Friday of 137.25 – the lowest level since May 17.

Simultaneously, the Australian dollar saw a 0.5% dip to the 0.6781 level, while the Chinese yuan rose by 0.5% to 7.2171. The yuan continues to face challenges due to reports suggesting a notable slowdown in China‘s economic recovery during the second quarter.

Overall, the US dollar showcased resilience, recovering from recent lows, while the pound and euro faced setbacks amid disappointing economic data and uncertainties surrounding future monetary policy decisions. Traders will closely monitor upcoming central bank meetings and economic indicators for further currency movements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

