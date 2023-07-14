The US Dollar Recovers from 15-Month Lows, Despite Worst Weekly Performance in Eight Months

Title: US Dollar Makes Gains, Recovers from 15-Month Lows

The US dollar has made gains in early trading on Friday in Europe, bouncing back from 15-month lows as traders anticipate the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle due to declining inflation. The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of other major currencies, rose 0.2% to 99.620, after briefly falling below the 100 level, a milestone not seen since April 2022.

Despite the recent gains, the dollar experienced its worst weekly performance in eight months, losing around 2.5% this week. This decline was largely attributed to worse-than-expected US inflation data released on Wednesday and Thursday, which indicates that the Federal Reserve is approaching the end of its rate hike cycle. Analysts from ING noted that these movements could mark the beginning of an important market adjustment.

Although there is still an expectation of a 25 basis point hike by the end of this month, another rate hike this year is no longer the base case scenario as the second quarter earnings season and statements from top officials may give the Federal Reserve pause for further hikes. The quarterly reporting season for major banks begins today, with traders closely monitoring for any signs of instability following the earlier spring turmoil.

Meanwhile, the euro has moderately retreated from its 16-month highs, declining 0.2% to the 1.1207 level after reaching a fresh high of 1.1244 during the Asian trading session. The European Central Bank is content with the annual decline of 2.9% in June, as this figure is indicative of consumer price inflation.

Other currency movements include the British pound falling 0.3% to the 1.3096 level, breaking above the 1.30 mark on Thursday for the first time since April 2022. The Japanese yen is up 0.2% to 138.3, on track for its strongest week against the dollar since January. The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to 0.6869 due to monetary policy uncertainty following the appointment of Michele Bullock as the new central bank governor. The Chinese yuan also dipped 0.3% to 7.1303, near one-month highs, following stronger-than-expected midpoint fixes by the People’s Bank of China.

In conclusion, the US dollar has reversed its downward trend, recovering from recent lows, but its performance remains concerning. Traders are closely watching for any signals from the Federal Reserve, as well as analyzing the quarterly earnings reports from major banks for insights into future economic stability. In the foreign exchange market, the euro, British pound, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, and Chinese yuan are all experiencing varied movements, each influenced by different factors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

