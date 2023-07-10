The US Dollar Recovers Ground After Weak Jobs Report, All Eyes on CPI

Title: US Dollar Recovers Ground after Weak Jobs Report, Yuan Weighed Down by Disappointing Inflation Data from China

Introduction:

The US dollar has bounced back in early European trading on Monday, regaining some of the losses experienced after the release of a disappointing jobs report. Meanwhile, China‘s yuan has been affected by underwhelming inflation figures. The market is now looking ahead to the upcoming inflation data and speeches from several Federal Reserve officials.

Content:

The US dollar, as measured by the Dollar Index, rose by 0.1% to 102.020 by 09:10 AM ET (0910 GMT) after experiencing a 1% fall on Friday due to the weak jobs report.

The jobs report had revealed that US job creation had hit a 2-1/2-year low, raising concerns about the Federal Reserve’s plans for interest rate hikes in order to curb inflation. The report showed an increase of 209,000 jobs in June, missing market expectations for the first time in 15 months.

Despite the disappointment, traders are reassessing the data and highlighting strong wage growth as a driving factor for inflation. Attention is now focused on the upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for June, which is expected to indicate the slowest annual rise since March 2021. Economists at ING anticipate a core monthly reading of 0.3% but do not believe it will be significant enough to alter the Fed’s stance or market expectations of a rate hike.

In addition to the inflation report, several Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak this week, including the Minneapolis Fed President, the Cleveland Fed President, the San Francisco Fed President, and the Fed Governor. Their remarks will be closely monitored for any clues regarding future monetary policy decisions.

In China, disappointing inflation figures have put pressure on the yuan. Reports reveal that the yuan experienced its fastest decline in June in the last seven and a half years, while exports fell by 0.2% for the entire month. These numbers suggest that China‘s second-largest economy is struggling to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. This has fueled expectations of further support measures from Chinese authorities.

As a result of these developments, the currency pairs are exhibiting varying trends. The euro-dollar pair is down 0.1% to 1.0962, the pound-dollar pair has fallen 0.1% to 1.2820 after reaching yearly highs of 1.2850 on Friday, the dollar-yen pair has gained 0.3% to 142.47 following last week’s 1.3% drop, and the Australian dollar, often regarded as a gauge for the Chinese currency, has declined by 0.5% to 0.6655.

Conclusion:

The US dollar has managed to recover some of its losses following the weak jobs report while attention shifts toward the upcoming inflation data and speeches from Federal Reserve officials. Meanwhile, China‘s struggling economy and disappointing inflation figures have weighed down the yuan, raising expectations for further government support measures. Market participants will closely monitor developments in the coming days to discern potential shifts in monetary policy and their impact on global currency markets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

