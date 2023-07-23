The US Dollar Remains Below 17 Units: Latest Buying and Selling Rates Across Mexican Banks

Title: US Dollar Remains Below 17 Pesos: Saturday’s Exchange Rates Revealed

Subtitle: Discover the purchase and sale rates at major banks across Mexico

Date: July 22, 2023

The US dollar continues to hover below the 17-peso mark, standing at $16.99 on Saturday, July 22. For those planning financial transactions, here are the current purchase and sale rates offered by different banking entities in the country.

Afirme Bank:

– Purchase: 15.90 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.30 Mexican pesos

Banco Azteca:

– Purchase: 16.30 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.19 Mexican pesos

Banco Base:

– Purchase and Sale: 17.00 Mexican pesos

Banorte:

– Purchase: 15.70 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.15 Mexican pesos

BBVA:

– Purchase: 16.17 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.07 Mexican pesos

Citibanamex:

– Purchase: 16.29 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 17.24 Mexican pesos

Scotiabank:

– Purchase: 14.80 Mexican pesos

– Sale: 18.80 Mexican pesos

Interestingly, the Mexican peso has been recently experiencing a positive trend. In fact, the peso has reached its highest level against the US dollar in the past seven years.

But how is the value of the dollar calculated? It is crucial to note that the peso’s equivalence to other foreign currencies is determined based on the prevailing exchange rate against the US dollar on the day of the transaction, as per international markets.

According to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the last time the US dollar was traded at these levels was on September 23, 2015, when it stood at 16 units.

Given that the US dollar has been consistently stronger than most currencies worldwide, it has earned the nickname “Superweight.” However, the Mexican peso is the only currency that always manages to stand its ground against the mighty dollar, which is why it has been affectionately dubbed the “Superpeso” by financial analysts.

As the US dollar remains below 17 pesos, keeping an eye on exchange rates and understanding the factors affecting currency fluctuations is essential for individuals engaging in international financial transactions or travel in Mexico.

