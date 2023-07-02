The US Dollar Sees Slight Downward Trend as Consumer Spending Cools

Title: US Dollar Declines as Consumer Spending Cools in June

Subtitle: Federal Reserve May Reconsider Interest Rate Hikes

Date: July 2, 2023

One more Sunday has arrived and, although the financial markets do not carry out operations during the weekends, it does not hurt to keep abreast of the latest movements in the country’s economy, as well as the performance of our national currency, the US dollar.

After several days on the rise, the US currency closed the month of June with a slight downward trend, according to figures from the financial portal Investing.com. The dollar index (DXY) registered a fall of 0.41 percent, standing at 102.92 units. This index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of the six most important currencies globally.

The currency’s fall comes after economic data revealed that there was a cooling in consumer spending in the United States, which raised doubts about the next decisions of the Federal Reserve regarding the upward cycle of interest rates. According to figures from the US Department of Commerce, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index registered an increase of 0.1 percent in May.

It is expected that tomorrow, Monday, July 3, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) will be released, which serves as a reflection of the country’s economic situation through the collection of data from manufacturing companies and their respective purchasing managers. However, there will be no economic activities on Tuesday due to the national holiday of Independence Day.

In terms of the exchange rate, here is an overview of the US dollar’s performance against various currencies in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica, as reported by Investing.com:

Mexico: 17.1251 Mexican pesos (MXN) +0.01%

Costa Rica: 542.92 Costa Rican colón (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.8461 quetzales (GTQ) +0.02%

Honduras: 24.7200 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.5750 córdobas (NIO) +0.12% Buy

Mexico: 16.6000 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 536 Costa Rican colón (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.67 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.59 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 35.95 córdobas (NIO) Sale

Mexico: 17.5500 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 550.00 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.91 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.71 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.82 Cordoba (NIO)

As the US dollar faces a slight decline due to the cooling consumer spending in the United States, investors and market participants will closely monitor the upcoming PMI release for further insights into the country’s economic situation. The Federal Reserve’s decision regarding the interest rate hikes will be keenly watched, considering the latest economic data.

In the meantime, those planning to engage in international transactions or travel to Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica should take note of the current exchange rates mentioned above.

[End of content]

