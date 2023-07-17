The US Dollar Stabilizes as Weak China Growth Data Pressures Yuan

Title: US Dollar Stabilizes as China‘s Economic Growth Slows

Subtitle: Demand for Euro Remains Strong; Australian Dollar Falls

The US dollar has found stability in early European trading on Monday following the currency’s worst weekly drop of the year. Its decline was triggered by weak growth data from China, which put pressure on the yuan. At 09:05 AM ET (0905 GMT), the dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of major counterparts, slightly decreased to 99.597 after recording a 2.2% decline last week. This marked the largest weekly drop since November.

Last week, the dollar index fell below the 100 level for the first time since April 2022. Disappointing inflation data from Wednesday and Thursday contributed to the perception that the Federal Reserve will conclude its rate hike cycle after a final increase next week. Analysts from ING, in a note, suggested that the recent disinflationary narrative in the US and the decline of dollar long positions make it difficult to counter the bearish momentum. However, they also warned of possible temporary corrections in the market.

This week, key economic indicators, such as China‘s GDP growth, Germany’s inflation, and the US PPI figures, will be published. Nevertheless, these numbers are not expected to alter the view that the 25 basis point rise at the end of the month will likely be the final one this year.

China‘s economic growth in the second quarter has shown a notable slowdown, rising only 0.8% compared to the previous quarter’s 2.2%. In annualized terms, the growth rate stood at 6.3%, falling short of the anticipated 7.3%. The disappointing figures have raised concerns among traders, who are now looking to the Chinese government for increased stimulus measures to bolster economic growth.

Meanwhile, the euro remains in favor with investors, posting a slight 0.1% increase to 1.1238. After reaching a 16-month high last week with a 2.4% rise, the euro is expected to experience another interest rate hike. Germany’s inflation rate, reaching 6.8% in June, more than three times the European Central Bank’s medium-term target, indicates the need for further rate hikes as the year progresses.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar suffers along with the Canadian dollar, which dipped to the 1.3081 level, sitting just below last week’s 15-month highs. Meanwhile, the yen is boosted by falling US Treasury yields ahead of the policy meeting scheduled for this week, causing the USD/JPY pair to decrease by 0.2% to 138.47. The AUD/USD pair is down 0.4% to the 0.6809 level due to close trade ties between the two countries.

Considering the current market sentiment and ongoing factors influencing currencies, the near-term outlook remains broadly bullish for EUR/USD, while possible corrections may occur for the US dollar against other major currencies.

