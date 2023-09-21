The US Dollar Strengthens against Global Currencies, including Mexican Peso, as Fed Pauses Bullish Cycle

The US dollar has experienced a significant rebound, starting the Thursday session with a notable upward trend against several global currencies, including emerging ones like the Mexican peso. According to Investing.com, the dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, has risen by 0.23 percent, reaching a level of 105.40 units.

This surge in the US dollar can be attributed to the recent decision of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding monetary policy. Fed President Jerome Powell announced that the interest rate will remain unchanged, ranging between 5.25 and 5.50 percent. This decision comes in response to a rise in inflation, which reached 3.7 percent in August.

Despite this pause, Powell has left the door open for future rate increases. He stated that the Fed will maintain a hawkish stance, signaling that there will be “higher rates, for longer.” The ultimate goal of the Fed is to slow inflation rates down to two percent.

In other news, the current exchange rates of the US dollar in various countries were provided by the Investing.com finance portal. In Mexico, the exchange rate is 17.1795 Mexican pesos (MXN), while in Costa Rica it is 533.64 Costa Rican colon (CRC). Guatemala has an exchange rate of 7.8701 quetzales (GTQ), Honduras has 24.6594 lempiras (HNL), and Nicaragua has 36.6129 cordobas (NIO).

For those interested, the purchase rates for the US dollar in these countries are slightly lower. In Mexico, it is 17.1668 Mexican pesos (MXN), in Costa Rica it is 520.49 Costa Rican colon (CRC), in Guatemala it is 7.6822 quetzales (GTQ), in Honduras it is 24.1897 lempiras (HNL), and in Nicaragua it is 36.1431 cordobas (NIO).

On the other hand, the sale rates for the US dollar are slightly higher. In Mexico, it is 17.1834 Mexican pesos (MXN), in Costa Rica it is 546.79 Costa Rican colon (CRC), in Guatemala it is 8.0580 quetzales (GTQ), in Honduras it is 25.1292 lempiras (HNL), and in Nicaragua it is 37,0826 cordobas (NIO).

