The US Dollar Weakens Globally at the Start of July, Losing Ground Against Emerging Currencies

Title: US Dollar Slips Globally at Start of July, Analysts Cite Market Weakness

Subtitle: Trading Activity Affected by Early Market Closure Ahead of Independence Day Holiday

The US dollar has begun the month of July with a slight downward trend, experiencing a decline against various currencies both globally and among emerging markets. Analysts from the finance portal investing.com attribute this decline to a weak and cautious market ahead of the Independence Day holiday in the United States.

Due to the national holiday, the capital market will remain closed, resulting in limited trading activity until Wednesday, July 5. Market participants eagerly await the release of economic data, such as durable goods and factory orders for May, scheduled for Wednesday, and employment figures and non-farm payroll data for June, set to be revealed on Friday.

These upcoming economic reports are anticipated to provide clarity regarding the future outlook and potential rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has indicated that two more hikes are likely to occur in the remainder of 2023.

The dollar index (DXY), which measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies globally, currently stands at 102.96 units, according to Investing.com.

In addition to the global trend, the article also provides information about the current exchange rates for the US dollar in various countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Nicaragua.

Please note that the exchange rates mentioned below are subject to change and were accurate at the time of writing.

Mexico: 17.0579 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 541.84 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.8369 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.5907 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.5397 córdobas (NIO) – Buy

Mexico: 17.0520 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 529.00 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 7.6535 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 24.1321 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36.0812 córdobas (NIO) – Sale

Mexico: 17.0604 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica: 554.68 Costa Rican colon (CRC)

Guatemala: 8.0204 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras: 25.0493 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua: 36,9983 cordobas (NIO)

While the US dollar faces a decline at the start of the month, investors and analysts are keenly awaiting the economic data releases to gain a clearer perspective on the currency’s future trajectory.

