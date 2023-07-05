Home » The US Dollar Weakens on July 4th Holiday
The US Dollar Weakens on July 4th Holiday

Title: US Dollar Weakens Amidst Independence Day Holiday

Introduction:
The US dollar has shown weakness in the markets, it was reported on the morning of Tuesday, July 4. This decline comes after a weak performance on Monday and can be attributed to the suspension of economic activities in the United States due to the national holiday of Independence Day.

Holiday Effects on Market:
As the United States commemorates its Independence Day, government institutions and offices have suspended work. Consequently, a pause in economic activity is expected throughout the day. Market analysts anticipate that real economic activity will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, July 5, when crucial data such as durable goods and factory orders for May will be released. Additionally, key employment data scheduled for release on Friday will influence the Federal Reserve’s future decisions on monetary policy matters.

Dollar Index Decline:
The dollar index (DXY), a benchmark measuring the strength of the US dollar against six major currencies, recorded a 0.6 percent decline, settling at 102.93 units, according to Investing.com. This decrease further highlights the weakness of the greenback in the market.

Regional Exchange Rates:
The current exchange rates of the US dollar against various Central American currencies were reported by the aforementioned financial portal:

Mexico:
– Buying Rate: 17.0191 Mexican pesos (MXN)
– Selling Rate: 17.0145 Mexican pesos (MXN)

Costa Rica:
– Buying Rate: 542.82 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)
– Selling Rate: 529.97 Costa Rican Colon (CRC)

Guatemala:
– Buying Rate: 7.8485 quetzales (GTQ)
– Selling Rate: 7.6649 quetzales (GTQ)

Honduras:
– Buying Rate: 24.7057 lempiras (HNL)
– Selling Rate: 24.2467 lempiras (HNL)

Nicaragua:
– Buying Rate: 36.5885 córdobas (NIO)
– Selling Rate: 36.1294 córdobas (NIO)

Conclusion:
As the US dollar weakens, market participants anticipate a return to normal economic activity following the Independence Day holiday. Attention is now focused on upcoming economic data releases, especially employment figures, as they could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions. Meanwhile, exchange rates against Central American currencies have been affected by the dollar’s depreciation.

