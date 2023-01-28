- The US version of the headline BuzzFeed’s stock price tripled in two days: because of the use of ChatGPT to write articles Sina
- BuzzFeed will use ChatGPT developer OpenAI to help create some content Wall Street Journal
- The US version of “Today’s Toutiao” AI posted a post and the stock price soared 119%_China IT News 51.CA Canada worry-free
- BuzzFeed shares more than double on news of AI plans, Meta partnership Wall Street Journal
- Meta pays BuzzFeed millions to lure content creators for Facebook and Instagram Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Special quota of 10 billion yuan Industrial Bank Shanghai Branch to help artificial intelligence enterprises resume work and production - Teller Report Teller Report