Home » The US will not last long with these subsidies
Business

The US will not last long with these subsidies

by admin
The US will not last long with these subsidies

It is different with very young technologies such as direct air capture, where CO2 is fished out of the air. This, for example, would have to be nurtured much more urgently because it is indispensable for climate protection. And the unit costs of the devices must first fall to an affordable level. The EU could actually do more here in a very targeted manner if it wants to help the climate and the economy.

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics of the day. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

See also  That would mean a US national bankruptcy for the markets

You may also like

The Demise of Twitter: How Elon Musk Transformed...

Women’s World Cup: What footballers earn – consultant...

Minimum wage, the opposition: “The government withdraws the...

Climate Change and the Rhodes Fire: Experts on...

Casaleggio Associati, half a million debts and revenues...

Dax continues to barely move

Putin raises the bar with the escalation on...

The Importance of Color in Business and Marketing

Refueling as expensive as it hasn’t been since...

Miami International Airport Ranks Second in Florida: Florida...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy