The USA to Italy: “Seized cell phones from Artem Uss”. Nordio did not

Artem Uss, US alarms ignored. Docs that nail Nordio

The case Artem Uss agitate the government Melonsthe requests of Usa to receive clarifications on the matter of the leak of the fixer, son of the governor of Siberiaare becoming more and more insistent. On the case – we read in the Fatto Quotidiano – yet another opens clash underground between magistrates e Ministry of Justice. After the US alert, the question now moves to the two mobile phones of the Russian entrepreneur, son of a governor of Siberia very close to Putin. Mobile phones, which according to the mandate of international capture performed the October 17th they were to be seized on that date. But that was not the case. Mobile phones will be seized by the Milan prosecutor’s office only on last March 13thnine days before his escape from the villa of Basiglio occurred after the go-ahead of the Court of Appeal to his extradition in the United States where he is accused of trafficking in war material, oil, fraud and money laundering.

According to what is known to the Fact, as claimed by various investigative sourcesthe US document prepared by the Department of Justice at the Embassy of Rome lands on the ministry table in December. Compared to this, the offices in via Arenula only explain the rogatory American was just a reminder compared to failed seizure of October. Then the arrest, it was on October 17, was carried out by Polaria. As for the American alert compared to danger of escapeso we’re back in the rebound from the responsibility. After the failed seizure in October, the Americans acted quickly in communications with our government, as demonstrated by the fact that already on November 29, four days after the OK to house arrest, they sent a note to Nordio which reads: ” Given the very high risk of escape that Uss presents we urge the Italian authorities to take all the possible measures to order the measure of the amount against Uss pre-trial detention“.

