The USD/MXN Soars to 18.49, Reaching New High Since March After Strong NFP Report

USD/MXN Jumps to 18.49, Reaching New High Since March

The USD/MXN pair witnessed a sharp rise following the release of the September employment report in the United States, which far surpassed expectations. The pair surged to 18.49, its highest level since March 24.

The strengthening of the Dollar can be attributed to the better-than-expected Non-Agricultural Payrolls data, which revealed that the US generated 336,000 jobs in September, nearly double the market’s estimated 170,000. Additionally, the August figure was revised upwards from 187,000 to 227,000 jobs.

These impressive employment figures have boosted the Dollar, as it increases the likelihood of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve before the year ends. The strong data may prompt the central bank to maintain high interest rates for an extended period of time.

At the time of writing, USD/MXN is trading above 18.36, marking a 0.57% increase for the day. The first resistance level is estimated to be around 108.50, with further resistance at the psychological level of 19.00 and the region between 19.20/30, where the price ceiling reached in March and February of this year is located.

On the downside, the first support level is seen at the daily low of 18.16. If the pair continues to decline, breaking below the round figure of 18.00 may signal a further drop towards 17.60, the low recorded on October 3.

