The Valentino maison improves bonuses and welfare, with new permits for parents

The Valentino maison improves the performance bonus and welfare in support of parenting, with an agreement signed with Filctem, Femca and Uiltec which marks «an important economic advance that manages to capture the growth of the group and all the advantages, if the objectives are achieved of facilitated taxation», explains a unitary note from the trade unions.

The agreement will last for three years (2023-2025) and will determine the group performance bonus for all those involved in the fashion area. This is an additional agreement to the regulatory and economic agreements previously signed which, among other things, also improves the welfare of the maison through three further agreements.

For 2023, in fact, the company will recognize the first month of voluntary parental leave, both paternity and maternity, at 100% of the reference salary, instead of the 80% required by law. The second month, however, will be paid at 80% instead of 30%.

Furthermore, the second agreement extends the usability of the 16 hours of leave for medical visits, additional to the leave determined in the national employment contract, considering not only the visit time, but also the round trip to work.

Finally, with the third, an additional allowance of 60 euros gross is recognized for each day of travel that requires an overnight stay, for fashion or look book events.