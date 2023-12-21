The Valuable $20 Bill with a Banana Sticker: A Collector’s Dream

A $20 bill became valuable because of a singular detail: it had a banana sticker from Del Monte, Ecuador. This specimen was found by a college student in Ohio when he went to an ATM to withdraw some cash during the summer of 2004.

The young man was surprised to see the bill with the sticker stuck next to President Andrew Jackson’s face. That same year, he sold it for about $10,000 on eBay after 12 bids, according to Numismatic News.

Some experts believe the sticker was intentionally placed on the $20 bill by an employee at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, Paper Money Guarantee explains.

Regardless of what actually happened, “The Del Monte Note” became highly prized by collectors, Dustin Johnston, auction director at Heritage Auctions, explained in a press release.

So, those $20, in January 2006 were auctioned for $25,300, according to Heritage Auctions. And, in 2021, it sold for much more: $396,000 to be exact. The amazing thing is that there was a strong struggle.

The dollar bill designs are characterized by the fact that they include the portrait of a famous American person and images that reflect aspects of the country’s history, as well as the most advanced anti-counterfeiting measures.

In the United States, the entity responsible for issuing dollar bills is the Bureau of Engraving and Printing of the Department of the Treasury. This office, also known as BEP for its acronym in English, is responsible for designing and producing legal tender banknotes in the country.

The BEP is part of the United States Department of the Treasury and plays a crucial role in the security and authenticity of US currency.

