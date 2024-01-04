The Valuable Error: The US 1 Cent Coin Worth Thousands

The urgency to obtain the best collectible pieces for numismatic lovers in our country has caused juicy offers to arise for different coins, especially one in particular. This is the US 1 cent piece.

There are as many coins and bills as there are civilizations in the world. But collecting these objects is not for everyone. While the practice is as old as money itself, not everyone knows about the numismatics and relics worth thousands or millions of dollars.

In this sense, there are many fans who appreciate the real and symbolic value of these elements, especially those that were created with special characteristics, as is currently the case with the United States one cent coin, which can be worth up to 2 thousand dollars.

This currency of the United States of 1 cent that is worth up to 2 thousand dollars is the so-called Double Die Lincoln Penny, created in 1955. This object was sold on the online commerce site eBay for that value, because it has a special characteristic: a small error.

The error in question of this penny of Lincoln, according to the specialized site The Spruce, translates into the double die with which it was printed at the United States Mint. That is why it is one of the most coveted. The manufacturing problem occurred when the die design was duplicated in the centering process.

In conclusion, this long-standing collectible piece has identical images that are slightly offset from the center. This is what creates the “double” effect and is why it got its name in the jargon of collectors and numismatics.

