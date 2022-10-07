The valuation of Brilliance China has been greatly lowered by the public offering. Only two days after the resumption of trading, the stock price has evaporated by 70%, and 11 public offering products are deeply involved.



Financial Associated Press, October 7 (Reporter Feng Qijuan) The parent company, Brilliance Group, is deeply mired in debt, with debts as high as 71.8 billion yuan. Under such a huge haze, only 2 days after the resumption of trading, the share price of Brilliance China has fallen by 70%.

One and a half years after the suspension of trading, Brilliance China announced on October 3 that it has fulfilled all resumption guidelines and will continue to cooperate with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to assist in the investigation of violations of the listing rules. During the suspension period, Brilliance China commissioned an independent investigation, but the process and results of the investigation were not satisfactory.

Or because of this, after the 63% plunge on the first day of resumption of trading, Brilliance China continued the previous day’s decline on October 6, and plunged 16.3% again, closing at HK$2.26.

On the first day of the long-term National Day, China Universal Fund issued an announcement on the valuation adjustment, and decided to adjust the valuation of the suspended stock “BRILLIANCE CHI”, namely Brilliance China, at HK$4.38 from September 30. The stock price of Brilliance China before the suspension was 7.3 Hong Kong dollars. Once adjusted by China Universal, the stock price was directly discounted by 40%.

According to wind data at the end of the second quarter, 9 public funds and 1 insurance asset management company held a total of 13 products in Brilliance China. Among these 10 institutions, China Universal Fund holds the largest number of shares, holding a total of 8.75 million shares. In terms of products, “Huatianfu Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen Market Value A” holds the most shares, holding 8.188 million shares.

As of the close on October 6, the scale of the above-mentioned 13 products were all below 2 billion yuan, and the scale of 2 products had reached the liquidation line. In addition, the performance of these products this year are all negative. Among them, Harvest Hong Kong Stock Connect New Economy A has a loss of 34.41% year-to-date, ranking the bottom 6% of similar products; Taiping MSCI Hong Kong Value Enhancement A has the smallest loss, with a year-to-date loss of 2.85%, ranking in the top 3% of similar products .

In addition to the lower valuations of fund companies, several brokerages have lowered their target prices for Brilliance China. Daiwa Securities released a research report on October 6 and lowered its target price for Brilliance China from HK$4.9 to HK$2.8; BOCI also lowered its target price from HK$8 to HK$4.5.

In addition, the two brokerages also believe that the market’s investment confidence and interest in Brilliance China will be weakened. According to the disclosure of rights and interests of the Stock Exchange, Brilliance China was reduced by BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO three times in September this year, with a total reduction of 263 million shares. After the third reduction in Brilliance China, the shareholding ratio of BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO dropped from 8.61% to 4.33%.

Before and after the resumption of trading, funds and brokerages lowered their stock prices

China Universal’s valuation adjustment announcement on October 1 shows that, in accordance with the relevant regulations of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, China Universal and the fund custodian have reached an agreement and decided to suspend trading of stocks held by its securities investment funds from September 30.”BRILLIANCE CHI (stock code: 1114.HK) “Brilliance China is valued at HK$4.38.

The announcement pointed out that China Universal will pay close attention to the follow-up operation of Brilliance China and other major events, and make reasonable assessments. After the stock resumes trading and reflects the characteristics of active market trading, it will resume to use the closing price of the day for valuation, and no further announcement will be made at that time.

After the resumption of trading, a number of securities companies released relevant research reports on Brilliance China and lowered the target price of Brilliance China.

Daiwa Securities released a research report saying that the rating of Brilliance China was raised from “sell” to “hold”, and the target price was lowered from HK$4.9 to HK$2.8. After the company was suspended from trading for more than a year and a half, it said that the company had fulfilled all the resumption guidelines, and the resumption share price fell by 63%. including cash for potential legal claims), and its 25% stake in the BMW Brilliance joint venture is still very profitable.

Daiwa Securities estimates that Brilliance China‘s potential future special dividend of 1.2 to 1.6 Hong Kong dollars per share is a reasonable level, referring to the market’s high expectations for its special dividend, because Brilliance China‘s parent company, Brilliance Group, needs cash to settle various claims. Given that the Liaoning provincial government can only receive 40% of the allocated cash, the company’s incentive to pay cash on hand is expected to be limited.

In fact, Daiwa Securities believes that Brilliance may need to retain cash for its own development as its joint venture with Renault is also being restructured. Looking back at the average payout of cash received from BMW Brilliance over the past five years, the bank said that given the uncertainty of dividend payments, investors are not advised to buy Brilliance China in hopes of paying dividends.

In addition, Daiwa Securities noted that the sell-off of major Brilliance fund shareholders put pressure on the stock price in the short term. According to information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, one of the major shareholders, Berkey, has been selling shares in the price range of 1.79 to 2 Hong Kong dollars, and the related selling may put pressure on its stock price in the short term. In the long run, only relying on the remaining 25% stake in the BMW Brilliance joint venture, the market’s investment interest in Brilliance China may fade.

The same is to lower the target price, and Bank of China International has adjusted its investment rating, which is exactly the opposite of Daiwa Securities.

In the research report, BOC International lowered Brilliance China‘s rating from “hold” to “sell”, and lowered the target price from HK$8 to HK$4.5, which is equivalent to 3 times the forecasted 2023 comprehensive price-earnings ratio. BOC International pointed out that Brilliance China‘s net cash as of the end of June this year was 15 billion yuan (equivalent to HK$3.28 per share), which can be used as a support level for the stock.

The research report also mentioned that on the first day of Brilliance China’s resumption of trading, an independent forensic investigation showed that Jinbei Auto and related subsidiaries of Brilliance had discovered several misconduct, including providing 5.9 billion yuan of unauthorized guarantees and 4.05 billion yuan of unauthorised guarantees. Deposit pledge, etc., resulting in a loss of 4 billion deposits. For the above-mentioned unauthorized guarantee and deposit pledge, Brilliance China has confirmed the relevant losses from 2020 to 2021, but BOC International believes that the relevant misconduct is still unclear.

For Brilliance Group, while acknowledging that the BMW JV’s fundamentals and competitiveness are superior to most other JVs in China, BOCI believes several factors could prevent the stock from trading at a premium to its direct peers:

One is that BMW Brilliance’s earnings and profit margins may have peaked in 2021 and face downward pressure in the next few years;

Second, although a number of BEV models such as the ix3 and i3 have been launched and localized in recent years, the market’s feedback on these models is flat. Under the industry trend of electrification and Internet of Vehicles, the market may exacerbate BMW’s sales prospects in China. worry.

BOC International believes that the market’s focus on Brilliance China‘s corporate governance level may undermine many investors’ confidence in its management and prospects.

According to the latest equity disclosure information of the Stock Exchange, Brilliance China was reduced by BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO three times in September this year. On September 9, September 16 and September 27, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO reduced its holdings of Brilliance China by 56.164 million shares, 53.1 million shares and 154 million shares respectively. After three reductions, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO still holds 3.219 billion shares of Brilliance China, and its shareholding ratio has dropped from 8.61% to 4.33%.

According to public information, Baillie Gifford is an independent investment management company in England. It was established in 1908 and currently manages more than 100 billion US dollars.

It is worth mentioning that JPMorgan once increased its holdings of more than 10 million shares on November 12, November 19, and December 10, 2020.

All 13 holding funds lost money during the year

According to wind data, as of the end of the second quarter, 13 products under 9 public funds and 1 insurance asset management (holding a public offering license) held a total of 12,922,600 shares in Brilliance China, and the shareholding ratio accounted for 0.26% of the outstanding shares. The total market value is 80.674 million yuan.

Data shows that China Universal holds the largest number of shares in Brilliance China, and its shareholding accounts for nearly 70% of the total shares held by 10 institutions. According to the data at the end of the second quarter, China Universal holds 8.75 million shares of Brilliance China, accounting for 0.17% of the outstanding shares and 0.02% of the fund company’s net value.

During the same period, Harvest Fund and Hony Yuanfang held 1,718,000 shares and 1,534,000 shares of Brilliance China respectively, ranking second and third in number of shares. Among them, Hony Yuanfang, due to its small asset management scale, holds 0.77% of the net worth of Brilliance China, the largest proportion of the net worth among the 10 institutions.

In addition, Wells Fargo Fund, GF Fund, and China Merchants Fund all held less than 100,000 shares in Brilliance China.

According to wind data, as of the end of the second quarter, 3 and 2 products of China Universal and Taikang Assets held shares in Brilliance China respectively, and each of the other 8 fund companies held shares in Brilliance China in 1 product.

According to the data at the end of the second quarter, China Universal Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Large Cap Value A, China Universal Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Advantage Selection, China Universal China Securities Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen 500ETF held 8.188 million shares, 462,000 shares and 100,000 shares of Brilliance China respectively. shares; Taikang CSI Hong Kong Stock Connect Big Consumption Theme A and Taikang Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Selection hold 110,000 shares and 0.06 million shares of Brilliance China respectively.

Among them, Brilliance China is the largest holding stock of China Universal in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen market value A, and this product holds 12.59% of Brilliance China‘s net value; in addition, Brilliance China is also selected by China Universal in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Shenzhen. The second largest holding stock.

After sorting out, among these 13 products, there are 9 passive index funds, 3 partial stock hybrid funds and 1 flexible allocation fund. Specifically, among these 3 partial-share hybrid funds, China Universal Fund occupies 2 seats, and the other is Hony Far East Hong Kong Stock Connect Smart Choice Pilot A; Taikang Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Selection” is the only flexible allocation fund among them.

On the whole, the scale of these 13 products is relatively small, and none of them exceeds 2 billion yuan. Among them, Harvest Hong Kong Stock Connect New Economy A has the largest scale, with a scale of 1.807 billion yuan; the scale of the rest of the products is below 1 billion yuan, and the scale of the two products of Huitianfu Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Advantage Selection and GF Hong Kong Stock Connect Hang Seng A are both smaller than 50 million yuan.

As of the close on October 6, these 13 products have all had negative returns this year. The biggest loss is Harvest Hong Kong Stock Connect New Economy A, with a loss of 34.41% since the beginning of the year, ranking the bottom 6% of similar products; China Universal Plus Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Advantage Selection followed closely, with a loss of 33.26% during the year. Ranked in the bottom 3% of similar products.

In addition, 7 products, including Taikang Shanghai-Hong Kong-Shenzhen Select, have suffered a loss of 20-30% year-to-date; The Shenzhen 500 ETF has lost nearly 20% this year.

Among the above 13 products, Taiping MSCI Hong Kong Value Enhancement A has the smallest loss, with a year-to-date loss of 2.85%, ranking the top 3% among similar products.