In the new energy era, if you want to get the “ticket” for the second half, you can only gain a firm foothold in this era by continuously upgrading technology, creating a sound ecosystem, and meeting or exceeding users’ expectations for product experience.

What is Hi4?

Hi4 is the intelligent four-wheel drive hybrid technology pioneered by Great Wall Motors. In Hi4, H (Hybrid) stands for hybrid, i (intelligent) stands for intelligence, 4 stands for (4WD) four-wheel drive system, and Hi4 stands for intelligent four-wheel drive electric hybrid technology. The new configuration of front and rear axle dual motors in series and parallel electric four-wheel drive adopts the innovative architecture of front and rear axle dual motors in series and parallel, bringing better experience in the whole scene and higher system efficiency.

Many innovative subjects such as Honeycomb Energy and Honeycomb Yichuang in Great Wall Motor’s forest ecology participated in it, and developed a new generation of power system components, including hybrid special engines, hybrid special gearboxes, high-power and efficient electric rear axles, low interior Resistance battery and so on.

The composition of Hi4 system:

The innovative hybrid configuration of the Hi4 system includes a hybrid-specific engine, a hybrid-specific two-speed DHT gearbox, a high-power and high-efficiency electric rear axle, and a low internal resistance power battery. The innovative dual-motor hybrid architecture of the front and rear axles, and the high-efficiency and dynamic adjustment of the dual motors make the overall efficiency of EV drive and energy recovery higher, expand the use scenarios of the traditional dual-motor series-parallel configuration, and truly achieve the best efficiency in all working conditions. At the same time, the system optimizes the energy link for the purpose of maximum efficiency.

The system avoids the low-efficiency area of ​​the engine when driving at low speeds, and adopts more efficient EV or series mode; at medium and high speeds, it adopts engine direct drive with a shorter transmission chain; two-speed DHT makes the engine direct drive intervene at a lower speed, Make more working points of the engine fall into the high-efficiency zone, further improving the energy efficiency of the whole vehicle.

In addition, the brand-new system will have 2 sets of powertrains for carrying, with a maximum system power of 340kW, covering AC-class models. Including 1.5L+DHT+P4 and 1.5T+DHT+P4 two powertrains; 1.5L/1.5T two special hybrid engines achieve the best engineering thermal efficiency of 41.5%;

At the same time, the system is equipped with a 70kW front axle motor and a three-in-one 150kW high-power electric rear axle, which can realize two-axis four-wheel drive; the battery covers two types of power of 19.94kWh/27.5kWh, which can achieve 100km+ pure electric battery life of the whole vehicle.

The new generation of high thermal efficiency 1.5L hybrid special engine has a 16:1 ultra-high compression ratio, maximum power of 80Kw, peak torque of 135Nm, Atkinson cycle, high compression ratio, 350bar high-pressure injection system, intake VVT, LP-EGR system , electronic water pump, electronic thermostat and other friction reduction technologies, the compression ratio has reached the highest level in the field of gasoline engines, and can achieve lower fuel consumption performance;

A new generation of high thermal efficiency 1.5T hybrid special engine adopts leading technologies such as high compression ratio, Miller cycle, 350bar fuel injection system, dual VVT, LP-EGR system, VGT supercharger, electronic water pump, etc., with low friction and high efficiency. The low fuel consumption area has been expanded by nearly 3 times, and the fuel consumption has been reduced by 6% in actual driving conditions, with a maximum power of 120Kw and a peak torque of 240Nm.  In terms of fast charging, the energy efficiency of fast charging reaches 97%, and the SOC power is charged from 30% to 80% in less than 30 minutes under normal temperature environment, leading the fast charging capability of similar PHEV batteries.

Hi4’s User Experience Value

First of all, the new technology in the urban road scene can bring a more economical and smooth experience, the motor can be adjusted efficiently, and the power consumption of the whole vehicle is lower. When the pure electric working mode is adopted, the dual-motor dual-shaft output, the motor is highly efficient and dynamically adjusted, the vehicle consumes less power, and the cruising range is longer. In urban low-speed driving scenarios, the power is intelligently switched between EV mode and series mode, and the engine enters direct drive mode according to working conditions. The 2-speed engine always works in the optimal economic area; Recovery, and when one axis slips and fails, the other axis can still recover energy;

At the same time, the system can perform predictive power management, adaptive energy recovery, predictive start and stop, predictive shifting, and predictive thermal management according to future scenarios, so that the core components of the technical architecture can cooperate efficiently and help the vehicle to achieve better performance. At the same time, the dual motors on the front and rear axles bring the experience of a four-wheel drive vehicle, making it easier and safer for complex road conditions.

In terms of specific use scenarios, the starting power on flat ground can be distributed to the front and rear axles, and the starting acceleration is fast. Compared with traditional dual motors, the acceleration time from 100 kilometers is shortened by 1.8s; The vehicle speed is higher, and the passing time is shorter; when driving on a straight road and encountering a low-lying road, intelligently monitor the vehicle status, real-time precise torque control, complete the vehicle’s stable traction command within milliseconds, and improve driving confidence on wet and slippery roads; With 50:50 axle load distribution, the ultimate performance of the vehicle is higher, and the iTVC intelligent torque vector control system intelligently corrects the driving state of the vehicle;

The continuous turning system when driving on curved roads can accurately interpret the driver’s steering intention, and the steering response is more stable when cornering, without the need to constantly adjust the steering; both the front and rear axles can be driven for non-paved roads, and the iTVC intelligent torque vector control system provides dynamic distribution of torque controllability Stronger; in terms of cornering stability, in high-speed/continuous cornering scenarios, the axle load distribution is more uniform, equipped with an intelligent torque vectoring management system, the vehicle’s limit performance is high, and the steering response is sensitive; in terms of smooth and quiet operation, the new The first-generation high-power electric drive system and DHT gearbox have made many technical optimizations in terms of smoothness and quietness, and the main drive motor is placed behind, so the high-frequency noise of the motor is smaller when driving purely electric.

In terms of intelligent dynamic switching of the system, based on intelligent energy management and intelligent torque vector control system, it can accurately identify real-time road conditions, intelligently call front and rear axle dual motors, and special hybrid engines to realize pure electric two-wheel drive mode, pure electric four-wheel drive, series mode, 1-speed direct drive, 2-speed direct drive, parallel two-wheel drive, parallel four-wheel drive, single-axis energy recovery, and dual-axis energy recovery can be intelligently switched to ensure that users can flexibly match the optimal work in any travel scene mode, covering all working conditions.

iTVC (Intelligent Torque Vector Control System), through the analysis of driver’s power demand, vehicle speed, driving mode, road slope, steering wheel angle, motor speed, yaw rate and other driver operation and vehicle status information, and integrates road conditions such as cameras and radars Information, intelligently identify different vehicle scenarios, and perform optimal front and rear axle torque distribution, and perform optimal front and rear axle torque distribution in all time domains and scenarios, to achieve a balance of vehicle economy, power and handling.

In the cornering scene, through the integration of the intelligent front and rear axle torque distribution strategy and the vehicle dynamic control system (VDC), intelligently correct the driving state of the vehicle, realize the precise increase of the rear axle torque when entering the corner, realize fast cornering, and measure the driving trajectory in real time when turning The degree of matching with the driver’s intention has strong tracking performance, and the torque of the front axle is increased when exiting the corner to improve stability.

Great Wall Motors will continue to compete in the new energy market with the combination of Hi4+Haval, which means that Great Wall Motors will use Hi4 technology support to redefine product positioning and pricing strategies. For users, Great Wall Motors has broken the core technical barriers of foreign capital and joint ventures in the hybrid field, and brought users better products through technology upgrades and price strategies. Hi4 also reinterprets Great Wall Motor’s adherence to users and product value in the new energy era. In the future, with the launch of Haval New Energy Xiaolong equipped with Hi4 technology, new energy users will have a brand new choice.