The Veneto Region squares off on the Intel project. While the landing of the American multinational in the Verona area, as part of an investment plan in semiconductors in Europe worth around 80 billion euros, seems to be questioned by the US administration’s pressure on companies to concentrate investments at home, the The Veneto Regional Council unanimously approved the resolution, presented by the first signatory, councilor Alberto Bozza (FI), “Regional actions for the establishment of Intel in the Verona area”.

The provision «offers support to the Regional Council in its effort to favour, in synergy with the industrial world, the settlement of the US multinational, which produces chips and semiconductors, in Vigasio, in the Verona area, for the assembly and packaging part. The investment will give development and employment to the territory of the Northeast, with important repercussions for the entire supply chain connected to hitech». The resolution also hopes that the regional government will initiate an intensification of the pre-contractual phase, in order to be able to propose better market solutions to the partner compared to other potential interlocutors.

Until now, the Intel dossier has been managed locally with the utmost confidentiality by the president of the Region Luca Zaia himself: a few months ago, in front of the business meeting in Verona, he said he expected a position from the new government within a few months to finalize the proposal. Now the resolution deploys the entire regional council to support the investment, while in fact it remains open to the possibility of alternative settlements in Italy too, first of all in Piedmont.

As for Vigasio, the candidacy remains strong due to its logistical position, connected to the Brenner axis and to the German pole – also still to be defined.