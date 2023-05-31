Home » The Venice Show is underway, with 220 exhibitors
The Venice Show is underway, with 220 exhibitors

Over 1,100 linear meters of piers, 30,000 square meters of outdoor exhibition spaces and 220 exhibitors (of which 180 national and the remainder from the UK, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Spain, France, Germany, Austria, Montecarlo, Sweden, Denmark, Finland ) which will bring 300 boats to the Arsenale, 240 of which in the water.

These are the numbers of the Venice boat show which opens on Wednesday 31 May (and will last until Sunday 4 June), in the presence of the president of the senate, Ignazio La Russa and the deputy premier and minister of transport, Matteo Salvini, as well as admiral Enrico Credendino, Chief of Staff of the Navy.

Fourth edition

The fourth edition of the kermesse, explain the organizers (namely the Vela company, on behalf of the Municipality of Venice, in collaboration with the Navy), confirms itself «an event dedicated above all to shipowners who sail the Adriatic and the entire long route that Venice leads to Istanbul along the Eastern Mediterranean».

The numbers of the nautical market, however, are growing; as a recent research by Deloitte for Confindustria nautica certifies: the value of production of Italian shipyards reached a value, in 2021, of 3.6 billion euros with an increase of 34% compared to 2020 and an estimate of exceeding 4, 1 during 2022. Exports are also growing, rising by 34.7%.

Focus on sustainability

During the five days of the event, the focus will be on sustainability and about fifty scientific appointments such as conventions, conferences and presentations will follow one another. In addition, of course, to water trials and workshops and educational activities for children and families.

